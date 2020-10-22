What did Chris Jones say to Le’Veon Bell that helped convince him to join the Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs sent shockwaves around the league when they added free agent RB Le’Veon Bell.

Bell became the newest addition to the franchise last week after a disappointing tenure with the New York Jets. Bell was always interested in going to Kansas City, but it appears he had someone on the inside convincing him to join his new team.

The former All-Pro running back addressed the media for the first time as a Chiefs player on Wednesday. Bell revealed who on his new team was a catalyst in his decision to sign a deal with the franchise.

“I train with Chris Jones in the offseason,” Bell said. “It was just crazy because when I was a free agent two years ago, he was kind of advocating for me to come here. It didn’t happen. When it came around this second time, he was kind of making jokes like, ‘Hey, don’t make the mistake again. You might as well come on. Don’t make the mistake again.’ He stayed in my ear on me about it. I’m glad he did. He didn’t give me much influence, I kind of wanted to come here anyway. He definitely was in my ear about it and I’m glad he was.”

Chiefs’ star defensive tackle Chris Jones might as well add recruiter to his resume as he was acting as an ambassador for the franchise. Bell may downplay his recruitment, but Jones has been talking to him about signing with Kansas City dating back to the 2019 offseason when he was first a free agent. Had Bell listened to Jones originally, he might have become a Super Bowl champion.

During Bell’s career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he was widely considered among the best running backs in football. He won’t be asked to have the same type of role in Kansas City, but instead an alternate option in the backfield, splitting reps with rookie sensation Clyde Edwards-Helaire.