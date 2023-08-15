How did Chiefs rookies fare against Saints in preseason Week 1?

The Kansas City Chiefs fell well short of the mark against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night, but there were plenty of positives to be found in the efforts of their up-and-coming rookies when the final whistle sounded. A preseason loss won’t doom the defending Super Bowl champions, and the sting of defeat will subside in time.

Check out how each of the Chiefs’ rookies fared against the Saints in Kansas City’s preseason Week 1 loss on Sunday:

(Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Anudike-Uzomah registered a quarterback hit and assisted on a tackle against New Orleans, but didn’t exactly stand out in the preseason loss. He will need to do better in preseason Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals if he intends to push for playing time early in 2023.

WR Rashee Rice

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/SMU

Rice was targeted four times and came down with three catches for 30 yards. Though he didn’t manage to score, his presence on the field was a net positive, and he should see more chances to make an impact for the offense as the preseason moves along.

OL Wanya Morris

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Morris played more snaps than any other player on Kansas City’s offense and was serviceable good in his preseason debut. The Chiefs’ coaching staff will want to continue monitoring his progress in the preseason to see if he is a viable option as a second-stringer in 2023.

DB Chamari Conner

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Conner secured a clutch sack early in the game to help swing momentum in Kansas City’s favor and registered two combined tackles. He popped in his preseason debut and is a player for fans to keep their eyes on heading into the Chiefs’ next matchup.

DL B.J. Thompson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Thompson’s day was defined by a roughing the passer penalty he incurred in the fourth quarter that set Kansas City back and gave the Saints free 15 yards. He did not register a single tackle or sack in the matchup and will need to step up his game in the coming weeks.

DL Keondre Coburn

Ted Gangi/CollegePressBox/Texas

Coburn could be a breakout player for Kansas City as a rookie in Chris Jones’ absence and had a reasonably solid performance against New Orleans. He made one tackle against the Saints and is primed to get more playing time against the Cardinals in the second week of the preseason.

DB Nic Jones

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Nic Jones suffered a hand injury against New Orleans and didn’t see much action. He had a strong training camp, and fans would be wise to monitor his status moving forward as he works his way back onto the field for Kansas City.

RB Deneric Prince

(Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Prince has been one of the most talked about players in training camp but only got four carries in Week 1 of the preseason. He didn’t show the same burst that he has had in practices in St. Joseph but managed to average 3.5 yards per touch on the ground, so the jury is still out on him.

DB Kahlef Hailassie

(AP Photo/Marco Garcia)

Hailassie made an incredible interception that was the defensive play of the game for Kansas City against the Saints. He tied for the second-most snaps played of any player on the Chiefs’ defense, so coaches certainly wanted to see what he could bring to the table, and he delivered in a big way.

WR Kekoa Crawford

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Crawford made a spectacular touchdown catch against New Orleans that was among Kansas City’s best offensive plays of the game. He remains a longshot to make the Chiefs’ 53-man roster but may have earned himself a spot on the practice squad with his performance on Sunday.

WR Nikko Remigio

Ted Gangi

Remigio led the Chiefs in receiving yardage and was among Kansas City’s most consistent offensive presences against the Saints. Andy Reid and Brett Veach will be under a lot of pressure to keep this promising rookie pass catcher if he can turn out more performances like the one he put together in New Orleans ahead of the regular season.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1]

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire