Did the Chicago Bulls make a draft-day promise to Providence College point guard Devin Carter? With rumbles currently making their way through the Bulls media sphere that the PC guard may well be expecting his name to be called when the Bulls are on the clock for their No. 11 overall pick of the 2024 NBA draft, it is a contingency that should at least be considered.

A 6-foot-4 floor general with a near-6-foot-8 wingspan who can play as more of a traditional floor general when called on but prefers to play as a score-first option, Carter rebounds well for his position and can block shots in ways reminiscent of Derrick White of the Boston Celtics.

While he might never hit such a plateau in his own career, it is an intriguing combination of skills nonetheless.

The hosts of the “Locked On Bulls” podcast, Haize and Pat the Designer, took a closer look at the rumors and the fit on a recent episode. Check it out above!

Story originally appeared on Lonzo Wire