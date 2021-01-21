Did Celtics' Jaylen Brown troll Ben Simmons after crossing up Sixers star?

Did Jaylen Brown troll Ben Simmons after crossing up Sixers star? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The battle of the 2016 NBA Draft picks did not disappoint Wednesday night.

In the third quarter of the Boston Celtics' road matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers, Jaylen Brown (No. 3 overall in 2016) found himself isolated on Ben Simmons (No. 1 overall in 2016).

Let's roll the tape to see who came out on top. (Check it out below or in the video player above.)

Jaylen Brown with a series of moves over Ben Simmons...and wait for the reaction 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hRl4HrTbTy — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 21, 2021

Brown clearly likes smoothies, because he just put Simmons in a blender.

The 24-year-old crossed up Simmons several times before hitting a sweet fall-away jumper -- and appearing to hit Simmons with the "too small" celebration.

That's ice-cold.

Brown outplayed his draft classmate Wednesday, dropping 26 points on 10-of-24 shooting with five rebounds and three assists compared to Simmons' 11 points, eight boards and eight assists. He's blossomed into a legitimate star this season and has come a long way since being booed by Celtics fans on draft night.

Simmons got the last laugh, though, as his Sixers pulled away late for a 117-109 victory. And if the star guard takes issue with Brown's subtle taunt, he can settle the score Friday night when the teams meet again.

Tip-off for the rematch is at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC Sports Boston.