Kevin Love's days in Cleveland seem numbered.

After calling out his GM, being fined, sitting out, showing frustrations outwardly on the court, failing to play defense when he is on the court... there's no love in Cleveland, which sure seems to be leading to no Love in Cleveland.

In recent weeks, the Cavaliers appear to be preparing for the day Love, who is in the first year of his four-year contract extension that pays him $120 million, will be traded.

In order to make that deal, though, Cleveland will likely have to take more in than they will send out. Meaning, multiple players will likely come in a deal to balance the money Love commands.

Monday, Cleveland signed guard Levi Randolph to a Two-Way contract and waived forwards Alfonzo McKinnie and Tyler Cook.

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz in December in return for Donte Exum and two second-round draft picks.

To sum up that deal: Cleveland sent 14.6 points per game Utah for $3.8 million in cap relief and some picks.

Cleveland now has two open roster spots, leaving many to speculate that a deal could be coming soon.

Those in pursuit of Love have to be salivating.

Could Portland be one of those suitors?

They currently have a boatload of expiring contracts and are looking to turn their injury-riddled season around. This might be the jolt they need.

Time will tell.

Did Cavaliers latest move pave the way for Kevin Love trade? originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest