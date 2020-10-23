Did you catch this hysterical JJ Arcega-Whiteside moment during the Giants game?

Did you catch this hysterical JJAW moment during the Giants game? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sometimes you can't time something more perfectly even if it's scripted to happen.

That's exactly what we got in the final minute in the first quarter of Thursday night's game when the Eagles hosted the Giants.

Wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside forced his way to a first down, and given how positive moments have been few and far in between this season, it's important to celebrate the little things. Or at least ... that's what he was trying to do.

He looked to his teammate DeSean Jackson to give him a high five while they were on the move to set up for the next play, and let's just say that's not what happened.

Granted, Jackson was definitely locked in and most likely didn't see this happening, but it's still pretty darn funny. And let's be honest, everyone could use a quick laugh right now. So thank you, JJAW.