How did Carolina Panthers’ Matt Rhule show he is a players’ coach?

It didn’t take long for Carolina Panthers’ first-year coach Matt Rhule to show he is a players’ coach.

On Monday, Rhule allowed two players to take off part of practice so they could take their children to school.

Rhule says he gave Mike Davis and Kawann Short the first part of practice off in order to take their kids to their first day of school. “Even if it’s virtual, I thought they shoudl be with them.” Credits the players for getting to practice so quickly. #Panthers — Myles Simmons (@MylesASimmons) August 17, 2020





Well played, Coach Rhule. You are no NFL rookie.