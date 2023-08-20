What did the Cardinals’ draft picks and other rookies do in the 38-10 loss to the Chiefs?

The Arizona Cardinals lost on Saturday night 38-10 at home to the Kansas City Chiefs in the preseason. It wasn’t a good overall team performance, but the preseason is more about individual play than team play.

The Cardinals’ draft picks and other rookies got a decent amount of playing time.

Let’s go over what each player did.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

OL Paris Johnson

Arizona Cardinals offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (70) during a preseason game against the Denver Broncos at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Aug. 11, 2023

Johnson started at right tackle and played 15 snaps. He did not draw any penalties.

LB BJ Ojulari

Arizona Cardinals linebacker BJ Ojulari (18) during organized team activities on June 1, 2023, at Cardinals Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe.

Ojulari did not play.

CB Garrett WIlliams

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Williams still is not eligible play. He is on NFI (non-football injury list) for his ACL injury last year in college.

OL Jon Gaines

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Gaines played 49 snaps at center on Saturday. He was called for an illegal crackback block penalty that nullified a touchdown.

QB CLayton Tune

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Tune played most of the game at quarterback, logging 49 snaps. He completed 12-of-24 passes for 133 yards. He also ran the ball six times for a team-high 35 yards.

LB Owen Pappoe

Pappoe logged 25 snaps on defense and 17 on special teams. He did not log a single stat.

CB Kei'Trel Clark

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Clark started at cornerback opposite Marco Wilson but continued beyond that. He played 35 snaps and logged one tackle.

DL Dante Stills

Stills played 18 snaps on defense and three on special teams. He did not log any stats.

RB Emari Demercado

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Demercado, an undrafted rookie, rushed eight times for 12 yards and caught three passes for 22 yards in 21 offensive snaps.

TE Blake Whiteheart

Rob Schumacher-Arizona Republic

Whiteheart played 33 offensive snaps and 12 on special teams. He had one catch for 12 yards.

LB Kyle Soelle

Soelle logged 13 defensive snaps and 11 on special teams.

He had four tackles.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire