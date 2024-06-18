Did the Bucs overpay to keep Baker Mayfield?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Baker Mayfield took a gamble on one another last offseason, agreeing to a cheap one-year deal to see if the former No. 1 overall pick could finally live up to the hype, and if the Bucs could get a starting-caliber quarterback for a year without breaking the bank.

Mayfield responded with the best season of his NFL career so far, earning Pro Bowl honors and leading the Bucs to a third straight NFC South title, coming just eight points short of a berth in the NFC Championship Game.

He was rewarded with a three-year contract extension that could be worth up to $100 million, with $40 million in guaranteed money.

Though his play last season proved he deserved a massive raise, ESPN’s Seth Walder says the Bucs overpaid to retain their starting quarterback:

Mayfield signed for a deal that can be one year for $40 million, two for $60 million or three for $100 million. It’s a little more than I thought they should or would spend. Though he had a bounce-back season in which he ranked 18th in QBR, there’s a reason Tampa Bay was able to sign Mayfield a year ago for just one year at $4 million. If the Bucs had guaranteed something like $27 million — what Geno Smith got a year ago — would anyone have topped that? I would have liked to have seen Mayfield do it again — with a new offensive coordinator after Dave Canales was hired as the Panthers’ head coach — before giving him $40 million.

It’s possible the Bucs might have indeed been bidding against themselves, but after the success Mayfield had with them last season, it made sense for them to give him a sizable pay increase to make sure they kept him under center for the foreseeable future.

QB Baker Mayfield

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB Kyle Trask

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

QB John Wolford

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Rachaad White

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Bucky Irving

Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Chase Edmonds

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

RB Sean Tucker

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Mike Evans

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Chris Godwin

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Trey Palmer

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Jalen McMillan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Rakim Jarrett

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

WR Sterling Shepard

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Cade Otton

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Payne Durham

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Ko Kieft

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

TE Devin Culp

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Tristan Wirfs

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Sua Opeta

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Graham Barton

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Cody Mauch

(Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Luke Goedeke

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Robert Hainsey

(Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OL Ben Bredeson

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Brandon Walton

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OT Justin Skule

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

G Elijah Klein

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Yaya Diaby

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Chris Braswell

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Anthony Nelson

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

OLB Markees Watts

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Vita Vea

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Calijah Kancey

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Logan Hall

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Will Gholston

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DL Greg Gaines

Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB Lavonte David

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB K.J. Britt

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB SirVocea Dennis

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LB J.J. Russell

(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Jamel Dean

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Zyon McCollum

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Christian Izien

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Bryce Hall

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

CB Tavierre Thomas

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Antoine Winfield Jr.

(Photo by Rich Barnes/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

S Jordan Whitehead

Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Tykee Smith

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

DB Josh Hayes

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

K Chase McLaughlin

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

P Jake Camarda

(Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

LS Zach Triner

(Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://bucswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Buccaneers Wire