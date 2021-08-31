Did the Bucs fail Jameis Winston?

TAMPA — Regret is probably too strong of a word. Disappointment falls a little short of the sticks.

But there are more than a couple members of the Bucs’ coaching staff who wish they didn’t have to face Jameis Winston as the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback this season.

“I loved Jameis,” offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich said. “I’m a big fan of Jameis. We do feel like we failed, because the guy gives you everything. The only tough part is we only had eight months. You can’t do that that quick.”

You may have heard last week that Winston beat out Taysom Hill to become the quarterback who will replace Drew Brees.

That’s a daunting enough assignment. Brees is a legend in New Orleans and a first-ballot Hall of Famer, even if he stayed at the party at least one year too long.

Winston, 27, won the job the right way. After passing for 5,109 yards with 33 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in his final year with the Bucs, he humbled himself to accept the position as the Saints’ third quarterback.

He took a below-market salary of $1.148 million for 2020. He attempted only 11 passes in the regular season, completing seven for 75 yards with no touchdowns.

But last week during a Monday Night Football game against the Jaguars, Winston threw a pair of touchdown passes to receiver Marquez Callaway. The first one traveled 53.3 yards, which is the longest of any Saints touchdown pass since 2016, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen spoke with Winston for about 45 minutes on the telephone recently.

“This is a different man,” Christensen said of Winston. “This is a different guy. I’m proud of him.”

Let’s be clear about the obvious.

The Bucs have zero buyer’s remorse when it comes to replacing Winston with Tom Brady.

They are displaying the Lombardi Trophy proudly, not packing it away in a box.

Last season at 43, Brady was everything the Bucs could have hoped for and more. Much more.

He raised the standard of the entire franchise. He made the Bucs relevant just by signing a contract.

Brady then passed for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns with 12 interceptions before beating Brees, Aaron Rodgers and Patrick Mahomes on the way to winning Super Bowl 55.

Winston threw a touchdown pass in the loss to the Bucs in the NFC divisional playoff game. But that was little consolation. During the Bucs’ championship run, he lived in Tampa.

Bucs linebacker Devin White says he believes that if the Bucs had not beaten the Saints, New Orleans would have gone to the Super Bowl.

“That’s what I thought. I thought they were the best team in the NFC,” Christensen said. “I do think he’s in the perfect place for Jameis, and he got (the starting job) in the perfect way. He learned under Drew and was able to rewind on things. Physically, that sucker’s been hit like crazy. He was able to heal up and has gotten himself in shape.”

Of course, the Bucs won Super Bowl 55 and that was always the goal. But beating the Saints in 2021 won’t be easy.

New Orleans has won the NFC South four years in a row. They swept the Bucs in 2020, including a 38-3 shellacking at Raymond James Stadium. What’s more, Winston opens up a vertical passing game that hasn’t been there for the Saints for several years.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Saints threw 29 passes that traveled 20-plus yards beyond the line of scrimmage, fewer than any team since 2014.

That made it incredibly easy for the Bucs to load up on the run and dare Brees to throw the ball downfield.

No one ever doubted Winston’s arm strength or work ethic.

“There was a lot of great stuff that happened,” Leftwich said of the one season he coached Winston. “C’mon man. But there just wasn’t enough time, and it was the situation. Any time you have a chance to get Tom Brady, that changes things.”

Saints coach Sean Payton is one of the best play-callers in the league, and he will protect Winston. The Saints’ best weapon is running back Alvin Kamara, and the offense will run through him, not Winston. He has a great offensive line to protect him and a swarming defense to help get the ball back.

Winston won’t be the same quarterback who threw 88 interceptions and lost 23 fumbles in 70 games with the Bucs. He should be better.

“He won’t lead the league in pass attempts. He still has to fix the turnover thing,” Christensen said. “He knows, and we know it. We just didn’t get it done, which reflects on me more than Byron. I will live with it knowing we didn’t get it fixed. I didn’t get it fixed fast enough.”

