'Did the Bucks give them the championship?' NBA players question Bucks as Jrue Holiday helps Celtics move closer to title

As Jrue Holiday helps the Boston Celtics move closer to the NBA championship, a few NBA players have turned their attention to Milwaukee to re-litigate the maneuver that helped place Holiday in Boston.

"Did the bucks give them the championship?" Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid tweeted late Wednesday as the Celtics put the finishing touches on a 106-99 win over Dallas for a 3-0 series lead in the NBA Finals.

Holiday, whose performance in the first two games put him on the short list of NBA Finals MVP, had nine points, five assists and four rebounds in 42 minutes, including a clutch pass to Derrick White for a late three-pointer. Not to mention his usual exemplary defense.

Did the bucks give them the championship? — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 13, 2024

Holiday, of course, was the central component of an offseason trade with Portland to acquire star guard Damian Lillard. Portland, in turn, traded Holiday to Boston, where he has been a key cog in a run that's one win away from the NBA title.

Speaking on his "Draymond Green Show" as part of the Volume network, the Golden State Warriors player/provocateur Green answered Embiid's question with a "yes."

"Yes, they actually did"



—@Money23Green responds to Joel Embiid's tweet about the Bucks giving Boston the championship pic.twitter.com/LugP7RMM4w — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) June 13, 2024

"The answer to Joel's question is yes, they actually did (give Boston the title)," Green said. "Even in that trade, you've got to do all you can to keep Jrue. Jrue can play off the ball or on the ball, there's no ... mismatch with Jrue and Dame. I don't think Portland was hell bent on getting Jrue Holiday. I think there are other things … Milwaukee could have done to keep Jrue."

There are some details to know before you make an assessment on whether the Bucks erred in making the deal.

Jrue Holiday had a list of teams to which he wanted to be traded

Brian Windhorst of ESPN wrote on Holiday before the finals, noting that Holiday had a list of five or six teams to which he wanted to be traded. The Blazers, in a rebuilding phase and looking to move Holiday for future assets, adhered to that list, turning down opportunities with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks because they weren't on the list.

Of course, Holiday's first preference was to stay in Milwaukee. He told the Journal Sentinel in September 2023 that he didn't plan on retiring and wanted to finish his career with the Bucks.

Boston and the Los Angeles Clippers emerged as the favorites.

There wasn't a scenario where the Bucks could keep Holiday and Lillard

Though Green felt the Bucks should have found a way to keep Holiday and Lillard, that wasn't on the table — unless they traded Giannis Antetokounmpo instead.

The Bucks needed to match salary to make the exchange work with the rules of the NBA salary cap. Neither Khris Middleton nor Brook Lopez were trade-eligible, having just signed as free agents, and none of the other players to move (Grayson Allen, Pat Connaughton and Bobby Portis) made enough money to work in the deal straight-up for Lillard.

As constructed, the deal included a third team and sent Allen to Phoenix.

Jrue Holiday's role is different with Boston

Holiday is being asked to serve a very different role in Boston than was needed in Milwaukee; he's taking five fewer shots a game this season, with fewer assists and steals, as well. Boston's depth allows Holiday to concentrate on defense while keeping the door open for an offensive explosion here or there.

As valuable as Holiday was to the Bucks, he was a 30% shooter from three-point range in 40 playoff games and had an overall field-goal percentage below 40%. He still had strong overall stats — 17.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 7.9 assists — in those games, but the Bucks assessed that they needed more offense and knew they'd be trading some defense to make it work.

No formula works with an injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's also the obvious. If the Bucks never make the trade and Giannis still gets hurt, it doesn't matter. Antetokounmpo didn't play at all in the 2024 postseason with a calf injury and wasn't on track to play anytime soon.

Did the 76ers give the championship to the Bucks and the Celtics?

This is something that's before Embiid's time in the NBA, but his own Philadelphia 76ers traded Jrue Holiday in 2013 to the New Orleans Pelicans in exchange for Nerlens Noel and a 2014 first-round pick. It was the first stages of the infamous "Process" engineered by general manager Sam Hinkie that was aiming to turn the 76ers franchise around.

Holiday had been an all-star in 2013 and was only 22 years old. He went on to spend seven years with the Pelicans, then became the missing piece to a Bucks title run in 2021. Now he's on the cusp of his second ring; the 76ers haven't been to the conference finals since 2001 — against the Bucks.

I happen to love Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/QRfgwbETV7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 13, 2024

You know who else loves Jrue Holiday? Joe Biden

Holiday is on the cusp of making a second career visit to the White House, one would assume, if the Celtics seal the deal. Biden posted a picture Thursday that showed Holiday, Lopez and Donte DiVincenzo at the White House with a Bucks jersey in the aftermath of the Bucks' 2021 championship.

Biden's caption, "I happen to love Milwaukee," is a direct shot at presumptive Republican challenger Donald Trump, who called Milwaukee a "horrible city" mere weeks before the Republican National Convention descends on the city.

Is Jrue Holiday a future Naismith Hall of Famer?

Maybe? Dare we say ... probably?

Sure, he's only played in two all-star games, but his résumé of two rings, one Olympic gold medal — and maybe a second later this summer — is awfully appetizing. Milwaukee hadn't won a title in 50 years when he arrived, and Boston had secured one in 38 years when he arrived. He's made All-Defense, first or second team, six times and is regarded as one of the great ambassadors in the sport.

More: Emotional Bucks look forward to an awkward, weird reunion with Jrue Holiday in Boston

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: NBA stars question Bucks as Jrue Holiday moves Celtics closer to title