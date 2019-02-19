Did Bruins get robbed of a goal vs. Sharks? Replay suggests they did originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

The Boston Bruins came within a few centimeters of taking a first-period lead in Monday night's game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center, and you could make a strong case a goal should have been awarded.

Here's a closer look at the puck rolling around the goal line before Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic cleared the danger. It appears there is some ice between the puck and the line, which would indicate a goal.

And here's a video replay:

You make the call!



Was this a goal?!? pic.twitter.com/I6gKQHa1fN



— NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 19, 2019

Wow, that is really close.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy had a conversation with one of the referees, but nothing good resulted from it for Boston.

Luckily for the Bruins, defenseman Torey Krug opened the scoring later in the period. Zdeno Chara doubled Boston's lead to 2-0 with a goal of his own soon after. Karson Kuhlman would later put the Bruins up 3-0 with his first career NHL goal, but former Bruin Joe Thornton put the Sharks on the board with 2.7 seconds left in the first period, trimming Boston's lead to 3-1 lead after 20 minutes.

The Bruins entered Monday with a 10-game point streak and a five-game win streak.

