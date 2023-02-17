How did the Browns rookies grade in year-one?

After trading back and trading multiple picks to Houston for Deshaun Watson the Cleveland Browns ended up picking nine players in the 2022 NFL Draft. Fans were surprised when the team traded out of the second round completely and shocked when they decided to take corner Martin Emerson with their first pick.

Around the NFL writer Nick Shook released his grades for all of the AFC North’s rookie classes. Overall Shook graded the 2022 class for the Browns as a C plus. Let’s look over Shook’s grade and his comments as well as some thoughts of my own about the rookie class. This class takes a step forward in 2023 and will be important if the team wants to make the playoffs.

Round 3, Pick 68: Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr.

Shook’s comments:

“Drafted for his length, the 6-foot-2 Emerson quietly compiled a quality season for a rookie corner. He was consistently effective in tough matchups, blanketing Steelers rookie George Pickens one-on-one and effectively eliminating Buccaneers star Mike Evans in Week 12. Other rookie corners (e.g., Defensive Rookie of the Year Sauce Gardner and Tariq Woolen) received more attention, but Emerson was right behind them in terms of performance; he gives the Browns another trusty option among their talented corners”

I will be the first to admit that when the team drafted Emerson I wasn’t confident in the pick and surprised by the decision. However, it was easy to see why in the training camp where Emerson looked like a linebacker with his size. Emerson exceeded most expectations and showed that he was ready for the NFL and capable of going against the new bread of bigger and more physical pass catches.

Round 3, Pick 78: Defensive End Alex Wright

Shook’s comments:

“Wright played more often than most likely expected and made a minor impact that was more noticeable on tape than the stat sheet, but he still has plenty of room to improve”

Alex Wright was an incredibly raw player coming out of UAB that has freak-level athleticism with great size and length. He was nowhere near ready this season yet displaced some nice aspects on tape as Shook mentioned. There is so much room for him to grow and I believe he is the long-term answer opposite Myles Garrett once he comes into his own.

Round 3, Pick 99: Wide Receiver David Bell

Shook:

“Bell arrived as a developmental replacement for Jarvis Landry in the slot, but injuries hampered the start to his pro career. He began finding his footing, but his evaluation is incomplete, due to a lack of opportunity (he finished with 24 receptions on 35 targets).”

Having Jacoby Brissett start the first 11 games with an offense focused on the rushing attack early limited the opportunities that all Browns wideouts had last year. Bell was a guy that had tremendous production in college but tested terribly and is a limited athlete. There’s still room for Bell as a short to intermediate-route runner with reliable hands.

Round 4, Pick 108: Defensive Tackle Perrion Winfrey

Shook:

“Winfrey’s highlight tape got Browns fans excited coming in, but while he could occasionally overpower some blockers in pass-rushing situations, he showed he’s not yet consistent enough to be counted upon to make a significant difference inside.”

The hype got the best of most fans with Perrion Winfrey whose tape showed an inconsistent player that had motor concerns at times. Twice he faced discipline for off-the-field situations we may never know about while he struggled to make much of an impact. He still has some nice tools and if the Browns can surround him with better talent he may have an important role in 2023.

Round 4, Pick 124: Kicker Cade York

Shook:

“York began his Browns career by nailing a 58-yard field goal to help secure the team’s second season-opening win since returning to the NFL in 1999. He had an up-and-down year, converting 75 percent of field-goal attempts and notably missing two extra-point tries (including one that led to a 1-point Browns loss in Week 2), but he started to settle in late in the season.”

Shook again nailed this one right on the head and after that season-opening win expectations that were already high went even higher. It’s clear to see that York has all of the leg talents but some of his technique looks off though it got better at the end of there. If I had to guess I think that York will be just fine next season.

5th and 6th round rookies Jerome Ford and Michael Woods

Both Jerome Ford and Michael Woods missed time because of injuries and didn’t see much playing time. Though Ford did come alive as a kick returner after he returned from injury. It doesn’t feel right to make a judgment on either player in their rookie season.

Round 7, Pick 223: Defensive End Isaiah Thomas

Shook:

“The high point of Thomas’ season came in a Monday Night Football game against Cincinnati, when he powered through the outside shoulder of Jonah Williams with a rip move and sacked Joe Burrow. Outside of that, there wasn’t a whole lot to say, other than that he’s another player who looked better on tape than on the stat sheet”

Another player similar to Winfrey as Isaiah Thomas wasn’t consistent but did have some intriguing flashes as Shook mentioned. Another player that could be a role player in the future, though the ceiling on his talent isn’t the highest. He could prove to be a decent spot starter in the league.

Dawson Deaton tore his ACL in the summer so there isn’t anything you can say about him yet.

