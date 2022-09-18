Did Browns RB Nick Chubb’s third touchdown run doom his own team?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is one of the best in the NFL at what he does, so it wasn’t too surprising that Chubb ran 17 times for 87 yards and three touchdowns against the New York Jets on Sunday. Chubb’s third touchdown, a 12-yard run with 1:55 left in the game, seemed to put things away, as the Browns went up, 30-17.

But as they say, not so fast. On the drive following that touchdown, Joe Flacco hit receiver Corey Davis for this huge touchdown out of some seriously busted coverage with 1:22 remaining…

Joe Flacco to Corey Davis for the 76-yard TD!!!! 📺: #NYJvsCLE on CBS

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/bDdH0uvRfp pic.twitter.com/Ta8AkV7pGB — NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022

The Jets then recovered their onside kick, giving them one opportunity to pull off an improbable comeback. And it actually happened! With 25 seconds left in the game, Flacco his rookie receiver Garrett Wilson for this 15-yard game-winner. The Jets pulled one out with an amazing 31-30 final.

SOURCES SAY GARRETT WILSON IS HIM#NYJvsCLE on CBS | @GarrettWilson_V pic.twitter.com/l79cp2OIvg — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

And then, with 12 seconds left, safety Ashtyn Davis picked off Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett to seal the deal.

THE JETS HAVE WON THE FOOTBALL GAME UNBELIEVABLE!!!!!!#NYJvsCLE on CBS pic.twitter.com/RevBeIrHEx — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 18, 2022

We’re not here to blame Chubb for it all, as there was a rather long and improbable series of events, and the Browns’ defense just imploded down the stretch. Chubb is one of the NFL’s most determined runners, so unless his coaches told him to fall short of the goal line, he wasn’t likely to do it.

But the facts remain. Had the Browns gone with a more cautious approach, it’s entirely likely that they would have won the game.

Nick Chubb decided to run this in for a TD rather than slide down. The Jets came back to win 31-30. (via @Browns)pic.twitter.com/5LYhhE9yZz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 18, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire