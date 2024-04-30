Did the Browns find a diamond in the rough in the 2024 NFL draft?

The Cleveland Browns welcomed six new players to their roster in the 2024 NFL draft, one of which came from the FCS level. South Dakota cornerback Myles Harden was the 223rd overall pick in the draft as the Browns continue to show there is no such thing as too much depth in the secondary.

And ESPN analyst Field Yates thinks the Browns got a bargain in Harden. Here is what Yates had to say about the South Dakota cornerback as he heads to Cleveland:

“Harden was the 147th player on the board for me, so an 80-spot difference makes this a major value for Cleveland. He had a nose for the football in college, forcing four fumbles and picking off four passes over the past two seasons as a consistent disruptor.”

The Browns have stated they like the potential that Harden brings both in the slot as a nickelback and potentially as a safety at the NFL level. They, however, also have Greg Newsome II in the slot, with Cameron Mitchell as a depth piece who has started games inside as well.

Can Harden prove Yates right during his time in Cleveland?

