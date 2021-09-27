Did Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau just become best friends? Check out this T-shirt

Did Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau just become best friends?

Hold onto your dinosaurs because after the Americans' record-breaking 19-9 Ryder Cup victory, Koepka and DeChambeau were not only hugging it out in front of their teammates and the assembled media, but they also were good sports at the afterparty, as DeChambeau was filmed wearing a white, "Stepbrothers"-themed T-shirt with he and Koepka's faced Photoshopped on Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly's characters from the popular comedy.

A closer look at the Bryson-Brooks "Stepbrothers" shirt via JT's instagram story pic.twitter.com/nVlKkdJlgj — Brentley Romine (@BrentleyGC) September 27, 2021

There wasn't much social-media content that leaked from Team USA's version of the Catalina Wine Mixer, but from what we've gathered – and what Koepka and DeChambeau shared themselves – the once-feuding stars had a good time together. Few would've expected as much entering the event, as U.S. captain Steve Stricker had to pull each player aside and tell them to leave their ongoing beef at home before traveling to Whistling Straits.

Once the two players arrived in Wisconsin, things went better than anyone expected. No one got in anyone's face, there were no pillowcases filled with soap bars and no bicycles being used as weapons. In fact, Koepka and DeChambeau were so amicable that they didn't just embrace for the cameras, they apparently requested to Stricker that they play together.

Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka hug after Ryder Cup win

Stricker obviously didn't grant that wish, but still no word yet as to whether or not he let them build bunk beds Sunday night.