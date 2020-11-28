When did the Broncos’ Royce Freeman last throw a pass?

Running back Royce Freeman is on the verge of becoming starting emergency quarterback Royce Freeman because the Denver Broncos’ four quarterbacks are ineligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 implications.

So that begs the question: When was the last time Freeman threw a pass?

According to Maxpreps.com, Freeman threw five passes in high school, completing three for 74 yards and a touchdown at Imperial HS in California.

During his four seasons at Oregon, Freeman threw one pass — as a freshman in 2014 — and it went for a touchdown of 26 yards.

The TD pass went to a receiver who had a pretty good college career as a quarterback. Against Arizona, Freeman found Marcus Mariota for the touchdown to put the Ducks up 7-3 in a 31-24 loss to Arizona.

In the NFL, he has yet to throw a pass. That could change against the Saints.