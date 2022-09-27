Did the Broncos make huge mistakes with Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson? Or is there light at the end of the tunnel? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab debate Denver’s disastrous offensive start to the season. Frank doesn’t know if the new look Broncos offense is going to get any better with Nathaniel Hackett and Russell Wilson at the helm. While Charles believes Denver made a huge mistake in the preseason that led to this awful start, he believes in time, the Broncos will turn things around. Remember, Tom Brady’s first season in Tampa was not smooth sailing until after their bye week. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.