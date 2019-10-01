Did Brock Holt just bid adieu to Red Sox Nation on Instagram?

Brock Holt's career with the Boston Red Sox may be over, but he will forever be in the hearts of Red Sox Nation.

The utility man may have just bid adieu to Boston in his latest Instagram post, but noted he doesn't know what's next for him.

Check it out.

Holt is a good player and an even better guy. From being a Jimmy Fund Captain, to giving away all of his bats to fans on the final night of Boston's disappointing season, Holt has solidified himself has a Red Sox for life.

Over his seven-year tenure with Boston, Holt averaged .270 at the plate with 23 home runs, 203 RBI's and a .715 OPS.

If he's unable to re-sign with the Red Sox, he'll surely become a fan favorite wherever he's off to next.

