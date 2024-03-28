Did Brian Kelly just give away the Commanders pick at No. 2?

Brian Kelly is never boring. Love him or hate him, the LSU head football coach evokes opinions almost as much as he offers them up without a lot of worry about discretion.

That was certainly true when Kelly was asked about his star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, and the Heisman Trophy winner’s prospects for the NFL.

Kelly defended Daniels against a couple of common criticisms from draft analysts.

“You’re not going to have to worry about size, or he doesn’t weigh enough,” Kelly said of Daniels, who weighed in at a robust 210 pounds at LSU’s pro day.

Then came the (potential) slip of the lip from Kelly.

“He’s going to get the ball out to his playmakers and make plays,” Kelly said. After a quick pause, he added, “for Washington.”

Daniels is a popular projection to the QB-needy Washington Commanders at the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. While it’s not a given, it sure sounds like Kelly believes Daniels is heading to Washington.

