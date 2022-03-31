What did you have for breakfast? Here's how much Alabama football's Evan Neal eats every day

Evan Neal is not a small man.

The Alabama football offensive lineman is 6-foot-7½, 337 pounds.

And that's a lean 337. He's able to move with impressive speed and athleticism, showing the ability last summer to complete a split box jump. To fuel what he needs to do as an offensive lineman, he eats about 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day, Neal said at the Alabama pro day on Wednesday.

"I like to eat lean meats like rotisserie chicken and rice and steak," Neal said. "I’m allergic to seafood so I can’t eat fish or anything like that, which is a bummer. So I eat turkey. Things like that. A lot of beans. Protein."

That menu has him ready to be a top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft come April 28. He's expected to hear his name called in the top 10.

Neal took part in positional drills at the pro day with teams with top five picks such as the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and New York Giants watching. He has meetings scheduled with each one ahead of the draft still.

Although Neal is eating a fairly healthy 3,500 to 4,000 calories a day, he does indulge sometimes. His cheat meal?

A spicy deluxe meal combo at Chick-Fil-A.

"Back in the day, I might have ordered two of them," Neal said. "But can’t do that these days.”

