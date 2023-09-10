Did Braelon Allen get enough work leads our Wisconsin football post-game Q&A

MADISON - After each Wisconsin football game this season, we'll answer your questions about the game. Here is the review of the Badgers' 31-22 loss to Washington State Saturday in Pullman, Washington.

The junior running back and the Badgers ground game overall were missing in action after a big-time showing in Week 1. He finished with seven carries for 20 yards after gaining 144 yards in 17 carries against Buffalo. Much of that was dictated by the circumstances of the game. Wisconsin was in catch-up mode most of the night and the early returns on the run game weren’t encouraging.

Why does Allen have only 7 carries? — Ron Neusen (@ron_neusen) September 10, 2023

That said Allen wasn’t completely neglected. He also caught six passes (albeit for a mere 12 yards) and was targeted seven times, often on short throws designed to get him into space. However, much like a lot of what UW did Saturday, those screen plays didn’t work.

Why wasn’t it 24-24 & the badgers ball after that safety? — aknowsense (@aknowsense) September 10, 2023

Wisconsin trailed, 24-22, early in the fourth quarter and had Washington State pinned inside its 15 when end James Thompson blew past tackle Fa’alili Fa’amoe and dropped Cameron Ward for what appeared to be a safety that would have tied the game.

The official ruled Ward down at the 1, indicating his forward progress was stopped before he fell into the end zone. Was that the right call?

A close look at the replay shows Thompson had Ward, who was back-peddling on the play, wrapped up just outside the end zone and the two fell into the end zone from there. I understand why people think that should have been a safety, but it was one of the hundreds of judgment calls officials each game.

This one just didn’t work out in UW’s favor.

Why is Tanner Mordecai not throwing the ball on time? Pulls it back after 2-3 seconds like 80% of the time and scrambles, play breaks down. Nothing downfield. — Steve Ashley (@Gil_Favor) September 10, 2023

I was actually found Mordecai's play encouraging. UW isn’t going to steamroll every opponent, so Mordecai’s ability to pick himself up after a slow start was my No. 1 takeaway from his play. And unlike the Buffalo game, he did make downfield throws, especially in the second half. And his touchdown throw to Skyler Bell was big time.

Would you rather Mordecai take more shots or hang on to it if he’s unsure? He was roasted for making poor decisions/throws last week. He didn't appear gun shy Saturday; sometimes players aren't as open as they appear.

Why give Wazzou 3rd and 7 instead of 4th and 2 on the last scoring drive? — Jeremy Rosen (@jnrosen) September 10, 2023

The play in question started as a third-and-a four for Washington State from its 49-yard line with the Cougars ahead, 24-22, with about 10 minutes left.

Ward gained 3 yards on the play, but Fa’amoe was flagged for helping the runner, a 5-yard penalty.

The choice for UW was to accept the penalty and create a third-and-six situation from the Washington State 47 or decline the penalty and leave Washington State with fourth and 1 from the UW 48.

I think the odds work more in the defense's favor by taking the third and 6. There was no guarantee WSU would punt in that situation and if it went for it on fourth down, there is a good chance it would have converted.

Washington State converted the third down and went on to score a touchdown that helped seal its win.

