Did the Boston Celtics make the right moves to finally hang Banner 18?

The Boston Celtics, led by the dynamic duo of All-NBA forwards Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, made significant roster moves in the off-season by trading for star Latvian big man Kristaps Porzingis and former Milwaukee Bucks floor general Jrue Holiday.

Despite some initial doubts about joining the team before he was drafted by Boston out of Duke in 2017, Tatum has evolved into a franchise cornerstone very comfortable in his adopted city, recently becoming the youngest Celtics player to reach 10,000 points at just 25 years old. The Celtics, determined to secure a championship, face high expectations this season after having made such major moves to support Tatum and Brown, with even minor missteps making major waves.

The folks behind the Get Like Coop YouTube channel put together a video analyzing that very question — take a look at the clip embedded above for their answer.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire