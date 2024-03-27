Did the Boston Celtics’ loss to the Atlanta Hawks reveal their biggest flaw?

What went wrong in Georgia at State Farm Arena as the Atlanta Hawks overcame a 30-point deficit to beat the Boston Celtics on Monday night as the Celtics’ nine-game win streak came to an end? Is there something to be concerned about with this team in tight games?

Or was this more of a team playing poorly because they are bored with the regular season? Can it be both an understandable loss and something that should also have our eyebrows raised? Or should we just trust that the team with the best record by far in both conferences is actually just fine?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “The Big Three NBA” podcast, A. Sherrod Blakely, Gary Washburn, and Kwani Lunis, recently took some time to talk this over on a recent episode. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire