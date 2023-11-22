Did the Boston Celtics have a key weakness exposed in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets?

Did the Boston Celtics have a key weakness exposed in their loss to the Charlotte Hornets? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Big Three” podcast took a deep dive into the Celtics’ recent struggles on the court, particularly their tough overtime road loss to the Charlotte Hornets this past Monday night, breaking a six-game win streak in the process.

Boston’s glaring defensive lapses, particularly in the closing moments of the game, came back to bite them in a big way. Should the Celtics be worried about their defensive consistency and failure to get offensive boards against some teams so far this season?

The team’s consistency and execution, especially in crucial moments, are focal points for potential improvement.

Check out the clip embedded above to hear their talk in full.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire