Did the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 convince you that Miami’s Bam Adebayo is a dirty player?

The Miami Heat have a reputation for physical play that borders on being dirty, and if you play them enough times in a row, it’s a lot easier to come to such a conclusion about their intent on the floor. And in the Boston Celtics’ recent Game 4 win over the Heat in their first round 2024 NBA Playoffs series, it would be hard to take another conclusion for many.

From the play that saw Miami big man Bam Adebayo shove Derrick White to the ground in dead ball action, to the attempt to “guard’ star Celtics forward Jayson Tatum taking a shot on his basket that saw him put his feet in Tatum’s airspace seconds later, there’s plenty to point to in this series. Heck, if we could blame Kristaps Porzingis’ calf issues on the Heat, we would.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast, Jack Simone and Sam LaFrance, took a closer look at Miami’s physical play in Game 4. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire