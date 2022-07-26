Did the Boston Celtics find a diamond in the rough with JD Davison?

Did the Boston Celtics find a diamond in the rough in Alabama combo guard JD Davison? Picked up by the Celtics with the 53rd pick of the 2022 NBA draft, expectations were low coming into Las Vegas Summer League action.

The second-round pick ran the point and led summer league action in assists with 8.2 per game. the third most ever recorded by a Boston player to go along with 13 points per game on 43% shooting. Davison didn’t look like a rookie or the 53rd overall pick out there with his burst, but will his play translate to NBA regular season?

Can Davison crack the rotation? The host of the CLNS Media “Celtics Beat” podcast Evan Valenti debates this with Celtics blogger Dan Greenberg in the following clip.

O/U: 6.0 PPG for JD Davison in '22-23 season? - Powered By PickUp

Follow us on Facebook and check out the Celtics Lab podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

Related

Report: Jaylen Brown happy in Boston, 'looking forward' to returning Jaylen Brown seemingly responds to trade rumors with a simple tweet Antoine Walker 'disappointed' in Celtics for considering Durant trade Boston's Jaylen Brown using unorthodox offseason training technique

List

Taking a closer look at the rumored Boston Celtics interest in Kevin Durant

List

Reports: Boston Celtics in mix for possible Kevin Durant trade

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

List

Lakers legend Jerry West reacts to JJ Redick slandering Celtics Hall of Fame point guard Bob Cousy

List