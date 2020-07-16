Blaze Jordan officially is a member of the Boston Red Sox -- and apparently chose a number with plenty of history.

The Red Sox' No. 89 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft shared photos Thursday on Instagram of him signing his contract with Boston -- and the last photo shows Jordan holding a No. 24 Red Sox jersey.

No. 24 was last worn in Boston by pitcher David Price, who donned the digits from 2016 to 2018 before switching to No. 10 in 2019. Legendary Red Sox outfielders Dwight Evans and Manny Ramirez also wore No. 24, so if this indeed is Jordan's number, he has some impressive acts to follow.

The 17-year-old slugger comes with plenty of hype, though. Jordan became a YouTube star at age 13 when he launched a 500-foot home run on video and turned down Mississippi State to head straight to the Red Sox' system.

The Sox apparently see potential in Jordan, too, paying him a $1.75 million signing bonus that's more than double the slot value for the No. 89 pick.

It's unclear where Jordan will begin his professional career with Minor League Baseball canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Sox fans will be following his progress intently.

Boston also signed fourth-round draft pick Jeremy Wu-Yelland, a left-handed pitcher from Hawaii, on Wednesday, per MLB.com's Jim Callis.

Did Blaze Jordan reveal new number while making Red Sox signing official? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston