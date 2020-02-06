Did Blackhawks get robbed of win over Bruins after negated late goal?

Dominant defense and a resurgent offense have powered the Boston Bruins' five-game winning streak.

Oh, and a dash of luck.

The Bruins defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 2-1 on Thursday night thanks to Charlie McAvoy's overtime game-winner.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The game probably shouldn't have reached OT in the first place, though, as Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula potted a shorthanded goal with 1:05 remaining in regulation to give Chicago a 2-1 lead.

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

But the goal didn't count -- because officials had blown the play dead seconds earlier, citing a hand pass from defenseman Olli Maatta.

A closer look at the play revealed the puck actually grazed Maatta's stick after he touched it with his hand, which would have negated the hand pass call and allowed Caggiula's goal to stand.

Goal or no goal? pic.twitter.com/dMESFxq2d0 — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) February 6, 2020

That's admittedly a tough call to make in real time. After the game, however, Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews said an official actually admitted to his mistake.

That message apparently reached Chicago head coach Jeremy Colliton, as well.

"They made a mistake, blew the whistle," Colliton said, via NBC Sports Chicago. "Not much you can say after that. It's done."

It was a confusing sequence, as Torey Krug had just been assessed a delayed penalty for tripping prior to Maatta's hand pass, resulting in a loud cheer from the United Center crowd that made it difficult to hear the official's whistle for a hand pass.

Story continues

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said he would have questioned if the goal stood, though.

"We heard the whistle on the bench," Cassidy said, via NHL.com. "So if they'd have counted it, I was like, 'Wait a minute.' There was definitely a whistle."

That whistle greatly benefited the Bruins, who cashed in on McAvoy's OT winner minutes later to seize the best record in the NHL.

Did Blackhawks get robbed of win over Bruins after negated late goal? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston