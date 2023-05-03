Did Bills RB Latavius Murray get the Broncos a head coach?

While not a member of the Denver Broncos anymore, Latavius Murray evidently got his former team a new head coach… or at least he helped.

Murray, 33, signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills this week. His most recent team was the Broncos.

Murray ended up signing in Denver in the middle of last season. It was revealed that he reached out to Denver’s new coach while there.

It required Payton to get traded to the Broncos from the New Orleans Saints to make it happen, but Payton mentioned Murray during his introductory press conference after that deal was said and done.

Payton credited Murray with being a player on the Broncos who reached out to the coach at the end of the 2022 season… and, well, it happened. Murray suggested Payton come to Denver and he did.

Check out Payton crediting Murray, in a sense, in the clip below:

Latavius Murray brought Sean Payton to Denver Put Murray in the ROF pic.twitter.com/dm6SdT9UML — Michael 🇲🇽 (@RespectMyCos) February 6, 2023

