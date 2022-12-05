What did Bill Belichick say when asked if he’d demote Matt Patricia?

The offensive play-calling for the New England Patriots has been an absolute catastrophe. Granted, most could see it coming a mile away with Matt Patricia, a longtime defensive coach, suddenly being handed the reins as an offensive coordinator.

It was one of those head-scratching moves where everyone just shrugged their shoulders and said, “In Bill Belichick we trust.”

Well, that oft-used phrase doesn’t hold as much water these days, especially with the team sitting at 6-6, dead last in the AFC East and eighth overall in the AFC standings. The defense looks like it’s ready to compete for a Super Bowl, while the offense stinks to the highest of heavens.

During an appearance on The Greg Hill Show, Belichick was asked if he’d consider changing the offensive play-caller, and his response was pretty interesting.

“I think we need to do what we’re doing better. I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes; it’s too hard to do that,” said Belichick, via ESPN’s Mike Reiss. “If we can just do, consistently, what we’re doing I think we’ll be alright. We just haven’t been able to have enough consistency. And that’s hurt us. It’s not one thing. One time it’s one thing. Next time it’s something else. We just have to play and coach more consistently.”

Belichick’s response makes sense considering the Patriots are approaching Week 14 with only five regular season games left on the schedule. A change at this point would only cause more confusion and problems for the offense.

The best hope is that Belichick realizes that choosing in-house this time around might not have been the best way to go. If he was going in that route, perhaps he would have been better off with a young, up-and-comer like tight ends coach Nick Caley over Patricia.

There have been rumors of Bill O’Brien’s interest in returning to the NFL. He could be an option that would make sense for the Patriots in 2023.

Whether it’s O’Brien or someone else entirely, the team is in dire need of a legitimate offensive coordinator, but Belichick might have to relinquish his dated process of doing things to find the best fit for the job.

