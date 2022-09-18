How did the Big Ten do in the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll this week?

With two teams in the top four of the latest USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll, it was another strong week for the Big Ten. There was plenty of movement within this week’s poll.

In fact, the biggest fall in this week’s poll came from Michigan State (down 12 spots).

It was certainly a crazy week in college football and the Big Ten wasn’t immue from this. Of course, there was Oklahoma‘s big win over Nebraska and Purdue…sigh. That wasn’t very good against Syracuse, was it?

Rutgers squeaked out a tight road win once again (their two road games have been won by a combined three points). Ohio State and Michigan did what one would expect of the big dogs.

Check out how the Big Ten did in the USA TODAY Sports football coaches poll and what is up next for these teams as the Big Ten hits its fourth week of the season!

No. 3 Ohio State (unchanged)

let's watch the tape from last night's dub… 🔥 pic.twitter.com/b0Wrg1ZZnM — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 18, 2022

Last game: 77-21 (W) over Toledo

Upcoming game: Wisconsin (receiving votes) on September 24

No. 4 Michigan (last week: No. 5)

Brought the pressure and got the block 🎙 Call of the Game vs UConn pic.twitter.com/BKGhHU1gvq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 18, 2022

Last game: 59-0 (W) over UConn

Upcoming game: Maryland on September 24

No. 7 Southern California (last week: No. 8)

Last game: Fresno State (W) 45-17

Story continues

Upcoming game: at Oregon State (receiving votes) on September 24

No. 15 Penn State (last week: No. 23)

Last game: at Auburn (W) 41-12

Upcoming game: Central Michigan on September 24

No. 21 Michigan State (last week: No. 9)

Final from Seattle. pic.twitter.com/ystzSDEZvy — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 18, 2022

Last game: Washington (L) 39-28

Upcoming game: Minnesota (receiving votes) on September 29

Receiving votes: Minnesota (24 votes)

Like when you see the shoe fly 👀 pic.twitter.com/vv4pwJ83N7 — Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) September 18, 2022

Last game: Colorado (W) 49-7

Upcoming game: Michigan State on September 24

Receiving votes: Wisconsin (four votes)

Some (4 minutes worth) highlights for your Sunday 😌 pic.twitter.com/Gm8p7t424t — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) September 18, 2022

Last game: New Mexico State (W) 66-7

Upcoming game: at No. 3 Ohio State on September 24

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire