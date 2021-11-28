How did the Big Ten do in the latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll?

For a good portion of this college football season, the Big Ten laid claim to being the most dominant conference in the sport with four teams at one point in the top 10 of the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. The natural winnowing of the regular season has produced greater parity in the poll over the last few weeks, but the Big Ten are still leading strongly among the rest of college football’s top programs.

Four Big Ten programs are ranked in the top half of the poll, more than any other conference.

The SEC has three top 10 teams, no surprise there, with No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama leading the way. Ole Miss, at eighth, holds steady on the weekend.

The Big 12 has two top 10 teams with No. 5 Oklahoma State and No. 8 Baylor. The Pac-12 has just No. 10 Oregon in the top 10. The ACC doesn’t have a team ranked until No. 15 Pittsburgh (up two spots).

No. 3 Michigan

A big victory in terms of perception, Michigan’s home win over Ohio State on Saturday also was rather emphatic in terms of score line as well as the physical brand of football played by the Wolverines. Michigan jumped three spots in the USA Today poll and will be in the College Football Playoff with a win in the Big Ten Championship Game this weekend.

No. 7 Ohio State

What some celebrities looked like the last time Ohio State lost to Michigan in a football game… pic.twitter.com/xhwkjgkEFt — Last Time Ohio State Lost to Michigan (@LastTimeOSULost) November 23, 2021

The Buckeyes dropped four spots in the poll after a disappointing performance in Ann Arbor. There is likely no viable pathway for Ohio State to the playoff this year.

No. 12 Iowa

It’s been over 2,500 days since Nebraska last beat Iowa in football Last time they won, “All About That Bass” by Meghan Trainor was the top song. What a flashback. — Barstool Hawkeyes (@BarstoolUIowa) November 26, 2021

Since an October 30 loss at Wisconsin, Iowa has won four straight games. That’s a good response, right? Well…all four wins have come by a touchdown or less. Three of the four opponents finished the season with a losing record. Not convincing from Iowa, who beat Nebraska 28-21 on Saturday. Nebraska finished the year 3-9.

No. 13 Michigan State

Spartan Nation!!! Retweet this and comment “#K9ForHeisman” to make sure everybody knows who deserves it #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/RldapTnvet — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) November 28, 2021

The Spartans remain unchanged in the poll following a 30-27 win at Penn State. The Nittany Lions are better than their 7-5 record would indicate and this was a quality win for Mel Tucker’s program.

Also, Kenneth Walker is the best running back in the nation. And it isn’t even close.

Wisconsin (receiving votes)

I’m in love with a formation pic.twitter.com/kV5YBluxMB — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) November 27, 2021

Wisconsin’s seven-game winning streak is over following a 23-13 loss at Minnesota this weekend. This is still a top 25 team at season’s end if they can beat a solid opponent in a bowl game.

The Badgers received 100 votes in the latest USA TODAY poll, the most of any non-ranked team.

Minnesota (receiving votes)

Can't get a pat on the back when his squad coughed up a lung at home against Illinois when glory was there for the taking. https://t.co/yCZG57hYKo — LaVelle E. Neal III (@LaVelleNeal) November 28, 2021

Not everyone loves the Golden Gophers (see the tweet above) but the win over Wisconsin has Minnesota pointed in the right direction as the regular season comes to a close. Two wins in their final two games is strong, but likely not enough to see them finish in the top 25, even with a bowl win of a quality opponent. The Golden Gophers received 13 votes this week.

Purdue (receiving votes)

What an incredible season for @BoilerFootball and Aidan O'Connell. Let's go get win #9 in our Bowl game! pic.twitter.com/3W8hWURIZ6 — Gregg Butler-Gant (@GreggTravels) November 28, 2021

The national media darlings two weeks ago, the Boilermakers are now out of the top 25 entirely. They received 11 votes this week after dismantling Indiana.

Penn State (receiving votes)

Consistently competitive, James Franklin and the Penn State football program finished with losses in more than half their toughest games this season. Reversing that will demand a serious look inward. Column: https://t.co/Eci5MiaLAg pic.twitter.com/eRtEk62gU0 — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) November 28, 2021

A tough close to the regular season sees the Nittany Lions on the outside looking in with five votes. They did not look good in Saturday’s loss at Michigan State and a season that started with such promise now seems lackluster, no matter how the postseason plays out.

