How did the Big Ten do in the latest USA TODAY Sports coaches poll?

Four Big Ten teams are ranked in the latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll. It has been anything but a steady season for a conference that is considered among the best in college football.

The Big Ten has three programs among the top 12 teams in the poll. That is bested only by the SEC which has five teams among the top dozen teams in this week’s USA TODAY poll.

One team from each of the ACC, the Big 12 and the Pac-12 round out the conference representation among the top 12 teams in the country.

The poll is led by No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Alabama. Then comes two Big Ten programs.

Check out how the Big Ten did in this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches pollincluding the programs that received votes. Also included in is a current Pac-12 program that will be a Big Ten member soon.

No. 3 Ohio State (unchanged)

Nothing like the 'Shoe 😍 pic.twitter.com/ROXfONhuac — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) September 24, 2022

No. 4 Michigan (unchanged)

No. 12 Penn State (up three spots from last week)

Highlights: Penn State 33, CMU 14 pic.twitter.com/HCwQKY4w1I — Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) September 24, 2022

No. 23 Minnesota (last week: unranked, up nine spots)

Warning to the rest of the Big 10: The University of Minnesota has a good football team. The Gophers improved to 4-0 with a dominant performance at Michigan State. Over 500 yds of offense in a 27 point win. We’re still flying under the radar but that’s OK #Ski-U-Mah pic.twitter.com/g93uHxKqoP — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) September 25, 2022

Michigan State (receiving votes; last week: No. 21)

Story continues

Aaaand just like that ball is back with @MSU_Football! 👀 pic.twitter.com/IlDpE4x8vF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 24, 2022

Maryland (receiving votes; last week: receiving votes)

No moral victories. This is about our resolve. @CoachLocks 🗣 pic.twitter.com/cqrkXojZA5 — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) September 24, 2022

No. 6 USC (the future Big Ten member is up one spot from the previous week)

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire