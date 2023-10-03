Advertisement

How did the Big Ten’s football teams do this week?

Jamie Gatlin
·4 min read

With the college football season in full swing, the Big Ten conference has provided plenty of memorable moments over the last month. Through five weeks, there are seven undefeated teams, including Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. In week six, a few of those teams will put their perfect records on the line.

Heading into this week of action, there are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Big Ten for fans to mark on their calendars. That includes Maryland against Ohio State. Two teams with only one loss, Rutgers and Wisconsin, will also faceoff on Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, a lot is at stake in the matchup between Nebraska and Illinois. Both programs are still looking for their first conference win of the season and looking to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Penn State

Last game: Beat Northwestern 41-13

Current Record: 5-0, (3-0)

Next game: October 14th against UMass

Michigan

Last game: Beat Nebraska 45-7

Current Record: 5-0, (2-0)

Next game: October 7th against Minnesota

Michigan State

Last game: Lost to Iowa 26-16

Current Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: October 14th against Rutgers

Rutgers

Last game: Beat Wagner 52-3

Record: 3-1 (0-1)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 7th

Ohio State

Last game: Beat Notre Dame 17-14

Record: 4-0, (1-0)

Next game: Against Maryland on October 7th

Indiana

Last game: Lost to Maryland 44- 17

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: Against Michigan on October 14

Wisconsin

Last game: Beat Purdue 38-17

Record: 3-1, (1-0)

Next game: Against Rutgers on October 7th

Minnesota

Last game: Beat Louisiana 35-24

Record: 3-2, (1-1)

Next game: Against Michigan on October seventh

Purdue

Last game: Beat Illinois 44-19

Record: 2-3, (1-1)

Next game: Against Iowa on October 7th

Iowa

Last game: Beat Michigan State 26-16

Record: 4-1, (1-1)

Next game: Against Iowa on October 7th

Northwestern

Last game: Lost to Penn State 41-13

Record: 2-3, (1-1)

Next game: Against Howard on October 7th

Illinois

Next game: Lost to Purdue 44-19

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Last game: Against Nebraska on October 6th

Nebraska

Last game: Lost to Nebraska 45-7

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: Against Illinois on October 6th

