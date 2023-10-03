How did the Big Ten’s football teams do this week?

With the college football season in full swing, the Big Ten conference has provided plenty of memorable moments over the last month. Through five weeks, there are seven undefeated teams, including Penn State, Michigan, Ohio State, and Wisconsin. In week six, a few of those teams will put their perfect records on the line.

Heading into this week of action, there are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Big Ten for fans to mark on their calendars. That includes Maryland against Ohio State. Two teams with only one loss, Rutgers and Wisconsin, will also faceoff on Saturday afternoon.

Additionally, a lot is at stake in the matchup between Nebraska and Illinois. Both programs are still looking for their first conference win of the season and looking to avoid an 0-3 start in Big Ten play.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

(1) Penn State Football on X: “Sunday morning highlights. ☕️ Penn State 41, Northwestern 13 https://t.co/IzB6rgGK60” / X (twitter.com)

Last game: Beat Northwestern 41-13

Current Record: 5-0, (3-0)

Next game: October 14th against UMass

Michigan

Watch JJ at the end of this clip. The starting quarterback going nuts over a special teams play in the 4th quarter of a blowout win. This is the culture of Michigan Football right now. pic.twitter.com/ws4sXzcYU6 — Blue By 90 (@bluebyninety) October 1, 2023

Last game: Beat Nebraska 45-7

Current Record: 5-0, (2-0)

Next game: October 7th against Minnesota

📌 Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller says search for new football coach has officially started ✍️: https://t.co/904guJ1Q4r pic.twitter.com/MRZy4KZ0n3 — Jim Comparoni (@JimComparoni) October 2, 2023

Last game: Lost to Iowa 26-16

Current Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: October 14th against Rutgers

Rutgers

Against Wagner, @SjbV5 shows his old self for @RFootball with touchdown run on what was a 'Star Spangled' day https://t.co/63Lc3ufuls via @rutgerswire #Rutgers — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 1, 2023

Last game: Beat Wagner 52-3

Record: 3-1 (0-1)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 7th

Ohio State

Joel Klatt seems to be high on one Big Ten team. https://t.co/iiOaUOIAbo — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) October 3, 2023

Last game: Beat Notre Dame 17-14

Record: 4-0, (1-0)

Next game: Against Maryland on October 7th

Indiana On BTN on X: “Sorsby ➡️ McCulley. Touchdown @IndianaFootball. 🙌 📺: @BigTenNetwork https://t.co/sGxZbnWfh2” / X (twitter.com)

Last game: Lost to Maryland 44- 17

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: Against Michigan on October 14

Wisconsin

For Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano, Saturday at Wisconsin is 'a big game' but nothing more than that https://t.co/USKZyEwnJf via @rutgerswire — Kristian Dyer (@KristianRDyer) October 2, 2023

Last game: Beat Purdue 38-17

Record: 3-1, (1-0)

Next game: Against Rutgers on October 7th

Minnesota

Minnesota Football on X: “Typical 2️⃣7️⃣ #RTB #SkiUMah #Gophers https://t.co/BlvrbgfQSF” / X (twitter.com)

Last game: Beat Louisiana 35-24

Record: 3-2, (1-1)

Next game: Against Michigan on October seventh

Purdue

Last game: Beat Illinois 44-19

Record: 2-3, (1-1)

Next game: Against Iowa on October 7th

Iowa

New Iowa football depth chart for Purdue. * Deacon Hill at QB1, Joe Labas at QB2 * No Kaleb Johnson or Jaz Patterson at RB pic.twitter.com/13vxirASA4 — Go Iowa Awesome (@IowaAwesome) October 2, 2023

Last game: Beat Michigan State 26-16

Record: 4-1, (1-1)

Next game: Against Iowa on October 7th

Northwestern

Last game: Lost to Penn State 41-13

Record: 2-3, (1-1)

Next game: Against Howard on October 7th

Illinois

Next game: Lost to Purdue 44-19

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Last game: Against Nebraska on October 6th

Nebraska

🏈"We have some really good players that are going to play in the National Football League. They need to show up." Matt Rhule also emphasizing that he's NOT calling those players out, just trying to give them the confidence to go out & play. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/Bb4cgoPWxk — Adam Krueger (@AdamKruegerTV) October 2, 2023

Last game: Lost to Nebraska 45-7

Record: 2-3, (0-2)

Next game: Against Illinois on October 6th

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire