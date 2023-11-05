How did Big Ten football fare in Week 10 of the college football season?

As bowl games approach, wins are at a premium for many teams in the Big Ten. The conference features two undefeated teams in, Michigan and Ohio State, who have national title aspirations. However, they are not the only programs that have had success this season, as four teams have at least six wins, including Penn State and Rutgers.

On Saturday, the top teams in the conference increased their win total as Penn State beat Maryland, and Ohio State kept their undefeated season alive with a win over Rutgers. Michigan also continued to impress with a 41-13 win over Purdue.

After this weekend’s results, there will be plenty for fans to look forward to as the college football season begins to enter its final weeks. However, Saturday was another example of why the Big Ten conference has been a lot of fun to watch over the last few months.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Ohio State

Last game: Beat Rutgers 35-16

Record: 9-0, (6-0)

Next game: Against Michigan State on November 11

Last game: Beat Purdue 41-13

Record: 9-0, (6-0)

Next game: Against Penn State on November 11

Penn State

Last game: Beat Maryland 51-15

Record: 8-1, (5-1)

Next game: Against Michigan on November 11

Rutgers

WHAT A CATCH@RFootball strikes back on a crazy contested grab. pic.twitter.com/9BigD90Kpo — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 4, 2023

Last game: Lost to Ohio State 35-16

Record: 6-3, (3-3)

Next game: Against Iowa on November 11

Maryland

Last game: Lost to Penn State 51-13

Record: 5-4, (2-4)

Next game: Against Nebraska on November 11

Michigan State

Fact: @MSU_Football got after the QB today. 😤 Here’s all 7 of the team’s sacks in today’s win over Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/TE60z2DxmN — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 4, 2023

Last game: Beat Nebraska 20-17

Record: 3-6, (1-5)

Next game: Against Ohio State on November 11

Last game: Beat Wisconsin 20-14

Record: 3-6, (1-5)

Next game: Against Illinois on November 11

Iowa

The first ever quadruple play in Wrigley Field history 😎#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Kc1Qr5bvwH — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) November 5, 2023

Last game: Beat Northwestern 10-7

Record: 7-2, (4-2)

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 11

Nebraska

Emmett Johnson is in for 6️⃣!@HuskerFootball cuts into the deficit in the 4th quarter pic.twitter.com/kt42lOGKy8 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 4, 2023

Last game: Lost to Michigan State 20-17

Record: 5-4, (3-3)

Next game: Against Maryland on November 11

Last game: Lost to Indiana 20-14

Record: 5-4, (3-3)

Next game: Against Northwestern on November 11

Last game: Lost to Illinois 27-26

Record: 5-4, (3-3)

Next game: Against Purdue on November 11

Northwestern

Last game: Lost to Iowa 10-7

Record: 4-5, (2-4)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on November 11

Illinois

Last game: Beat Minnesota 27-26

Record: 4-5, (2-4)

Next game: Against Indiana on November 11

Purdue

Last game: Lost to Michigan 41-13

Record: 2-7, (1-5)

Next game: Against Minnesota on November 11

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire