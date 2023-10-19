How did Big Ten football fare in Week 6 of the college football season?

Through the first two months of the college football season, the Big Ten has been home to some of the best teams in the country. The conference features three undefeated teams in Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State. There are also six teams with at least five wins, including Rutgers.

Heading into this week of action, there are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Big Ten for fans to mark on their calendars. Two undefeated teams in, Penn State and Ohio State, will face off on Saturday night. The battle of Michigan is also set to take place on Saturday when Michigan heads to Lansing.

As the conference looks to continue its strong play, there should be plenty of exciting moments this weekend. Saturday’s results could also have bowl game implications.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Michigan

Last game: Beat Indiana 52-7

Record: 7-0, (4-0)

Next game: Against Michigan State on October 21

Ohio State

Last game: Beat Purdue 41-7

Record: 6-0, (3-0)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 28

Penn State

Last game: Beat UMass 63-0

Record: 6-0, (3-0)

Next game: Against Ohio State on October 21

Last game: Lost to Illionois 27-24

Record: 5-2, (2-2)

Next game: Against Northwestern on October 28

Rutgers

Last game: Beat Michigan State

Record: 5-2, (2-2)

Next game: Against Indiana on October 21

Last game: Beat Wisconsin 15-6

Record: 6-1, (3-1)

Next game: Against Minnesota on October 21

Wisconsin

Last game: Lost to Iowa 15-6

Record: 4-2, (2-1)

Next game: Against Illinois on October 21

Northwestern

Last game: Beat Howard 23-20

Record: 3-2, (1-2)

Next game: Against Nebraska on October 21

Minnesota

Last game: Lost to Michigan 52-10

Record: 3-3, (1-2)

Next game: Against Iowa on October 21

Nebraska

Last game: Beat Illinois 20-7

Record: 3-3. (1-2)

Next game: Against Northwestern on October 21

Purdue

Last game: Lost to Ohio State 41-7

Record: 2-5, (1-3)

Next game: Against Nebraska on October 28

Illinois

Not 1.

Not 2.

But 3 sacks from @SethColeman20. Coleman’s 3.0 sacks are the most in a game by a Big Ten player this season.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/Ep5VutuU8k — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 18, 2023

Last game: Beat Maryland 27-24

Record: 3-4, (1-3)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 21

Michigan State

Last game: Lost to Rutgers 27-24

Record: 2-4, (0-3)

Next game: Against Michigan on October 21

Indiana

How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

Last game: Lost to Michigan 52-7

Record: 2-4, (0-3)

Next game: Against Penn State on October 28

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire