How did Big Ten football fare in Week 6 of the college football season?
Through the first two months of the college football season, the Big Ten has been home to some of the best teams in the country. The conference features three undefeated teams in Penn State, Michigan, and Ohio State. There are also six teams with at least five wins, including Rutgers.
Heading into this week of action, there are plenty of intriguing matchups in the Big Ten for fans to mark on their calendars. Two undefeated teams in, Penn State and Ohio State, will face off on Saturday night. The battle of Michigan is also set to take place on Saturday when Michigan heads to Lansing.
As the conference looks to continue its strong play, there should be plenty of exciting moments this weekend. Saturday’s results could also have bowl game implications.
For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!
Michigan
First catch and first TD. Welcome @EnglishKarmello!#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/RyJ3xYQ876
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 18, 2023
Last game: Beat Indiana 52-7
Record: 7-0, (4-0)
Next game: Against Michigan State on October 21
Ohio State
6:14 tomorrow we bring the juice 😈🍿🎥 pic.twitter.com/KMpPm04EvA
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 18, 2023
Last game: Beat Purdue 41-7
Record: 6-0, (3-0)
Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 28
Penn State
Breaking down the Aces’ gameplay with the leader of the TE’s, @CoachTHowle ♠️ pic.twitter.com/X4IgXIXPtj
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 19, 2023
Last game: Beat UMass 63-0
Record: 6-0, (3-0)
Next game: Against Ohio State on October 21
Maryland
No words, just work pic.twitter.com/W3t3KXbx2n
— Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) October 17, 2023
Last game: Lost to Illionois 27-24
Record: 5-2, (2-2)
Next game: Against Northwestern on October 28
Rutgers
Knight Flicks: Rutgers vs. Michigan State🪓 pic.twitter.com/Ml7O6uCOrs
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 17, 2023
Last game: Beat Michigan State
Record: 5-2, (2-2)
Next game: Against Indiana on October 21
Iowa
How the Heartland was won.#Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/6qN9grBbdV
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 17, 2023
Last game: Beat Wisconsin 15-6
Record: 6-1, (3-1)
Next game: Against Minnesota on October 21
Wisconsin
Nailed it 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EC6LfxtxTp
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 14, 2023
Last game: Lost to Iowa 15-6
Record: 4-2, (2-1)
Next game: Against Illinois on October 21
Northwestern
Some @camjohnson_23 fireworks to get you through the bye week 🎇
We’ll see you next week, ‘Cats. pic.twitter.com/R1NC8SOIFE
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 14, 2023
Last game: Beat Howard 23-20
Record: 3-2, (1-2)
Next game: Against Nebraska on October 21
Minnesota
2️⃣7️⃣ has been named Midseason All-American Second Team by the @AP ❗️#RTB #SkiUMah #Gophers | @T_Nubin27 pic.twitter.com/f8NmXNHSPI
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 18, 2023
Last game: Lost to Michigan 52-10
Record: 3-3, (1-2)
Next game: Against Iowa on October 21
Nebraska
Iron sharpens iron… right or right?#GBR x #WhatsNExt! pic.twitter.com/gHtEQpKCoe
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) October 17, 2023
Last game: Beat Illinois 20-7
Record: 3-3. (1-2)
Next game: Against Northwestern on October 21
Purdue
Purdue’s defense gets a HUGE turnover.@BoilerFootball | #BigTenSaturday pic.twitter.com/A7jvR5D8z8
— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 14, 2023
Last game: Lost to Ohio State 41-7
Record: 2-5, (1-3)
Next game: Against Nebraska on October 28
Illinois
Not 1.
Not 2.
But 3 sacks from @SethColeman20.
Coleman’s 3.0 sacks are the most in a game by a Big Ten player this season.#Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/Ep5VutuU8k
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 18, 2023
Last game: Beat Maryland 27-24
Record: 3-4, (1-3)
Next game: Against Wisconsin on October 21
Michigan State
Career TD Pass ☝️ & ✌️ for @katinhouser pic.twitter.com/D63MJyrHgF
— Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) October 19, 2023
Last game: Lost to Rutgers 27-24
Record: 2-4, (0-3)
Next game: Against Michigan on October 21
Indiana
How did Cooper Jr. hang onto this?! 😱@IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/F3DLvNwbhu
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
Last game: Lost to Michigan 52-7
Record: 2-4, (0-3)
Next game: Against Penn State on October 28