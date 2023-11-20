How did Big Ten football fare in Week 12 of the college football season?

As the college football regular season continued to wind down, the Big Ten conference was filled with thrilling performances in week 12.

Ohio State and Michigan continued their undefeated seasons with wins over conference opponents. While they continued to captivate the football world, they are not the only teams finding success. Seven other teams in the conference have at least six, including Rutgers, Iowa, Northwestern, and Wisconsin.

This weekend featured a few intriguing matchups, such as Michigan and Maryland. The Terrapins almost shocked the sports world as they only lost by seven points to the third-best team in the country.

Additionally, Wisconsin and Nebraska provided plenty of fireworks. After four hard-fought quarters, Wisconsin secured its sixth win of the season in overtime on a three-yard run by Braelon Allen.

With only a few days left in the college football season, the next week is expected to be full of unforgettable moments.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Michigan

Last game: Beat Maryland 31-24

Record: 11-0, (8-0)

Next game: Against Ohio State on November 25

Ohio State

TreVeyon Henderson is having himself a game for @OhioStateFB 💪 ⬜️ 146 YDS

⬜️ 15 CAR

⬜️ 2 TDS pic.twitter.com/lZHjwCJDXb — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Last game: Beat Minnesota 37- 3

Record: 11-0, (8-0)

Next game: Against Michigan on November 25

Last game: Beat Rutgers 27-6

Record: 9-2, (6-2)

Next game: Against Michigan State on November 25

Maryland

WOW Taulia with a DIME to Prather for @TerpsFootball 🎯🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/Xf2EDVkm8m — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Last game: Lost to Michigan 31-24

Record: 6-5, (3-5)

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 25

Rutgers

Dark Side does it, AGAIN! 😈 Back-to-back stops on third & one and fourth & one to force the turnover on downs! pic.twitter.com/pLhxaT60gj — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) November 18, 2023

Last game: Lost to Penn State 27-6

Record: 6-5, (3-5)

Next game: Against Maryland on November 25

Michigan State

Carr powers through for the Spartans TD!@MSU_Football takes the lead back! 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/sXjA5C9H4I — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 18, 2023

Last game: Beat Indiana 24-21

Record: 4-7, (2-6)

Next game: Against Penn State on November 24

Indiana

Last game: Beat Michigan State 24-12

Record: 3-8, (1-7)

Next game: Against Purdue on November 25

Iowa

Last game: Beat Illinois 15-13

Record: 9-2, (6-2)

Next game: Against Nebraska on November 24

Northwestern

Last game: Beat Purdue 23-15

Record: 6-5, (4-4)

Next game: Against Illinois on November 25

Wisconsin

Last game: Beat Nebraska 24-17

Record: 6-5, (4-4)

Next game: Against Minnesota on November 25

Nebraska

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 24-17

Record: 5-6, (3-5)

Next game: Against Iowa on November 24

Minnesota

Last game: Lost to Ohio State 37-3

Record: 5-6, (3-5)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on November 25

Illinois

Last game: Lost to Iowa 15-13

Record: 5-6, (3-5)

Next game: Against Northwestern on November 25

Purdue

Mama there goes that ThieneMAN 👏

pic.twitter.com/IUPTRf3D52 — Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) November 18, 2023

Last game: Lost to Northwestern 23-15

Record: 3-8, (2-6)

Next game: Against Indiana on November 25

