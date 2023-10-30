How did Big Ten football fare in Week 8?

During the 2023 campaign, the Big Ten has been home to some of the best teams in college football. After Week 9, the conference has two undefeated teams in Michigan and Ohio State. Six teams also have at least six wins, including Rutgers.

As the conference looks to continue its exciting play, there are a few matchups this week for fans to mark on their calendars. Ohio State will put its undefeated record on the line on Saturday when they take on Rutgers. Penn State is also set to face a Maryland team with five wins.

Although the regular season begins to wind down, this weekend’s games could impact bowl eligibility. That should create some exciting moments with a lot on the line. Regardless of the outcomes, Big Ten football will again take center stage this week.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Michigan

Last game: Beat Michigan State 49-0

Record: 8-0, (5-0)

Next game: Against Michigan on November 4

Ohio State

Last game: Beat Wisconsin 24-10

Record: 8-0, (5-0)

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 4

Penn State

Last game: Beat Indiana 33-24

Record: 7-1, (4-1)

Next game: Against Maryland on November 4

Rutgers

Last game: Beat Indiana 31-14 (was on a bye week)

Record: 6-2, (3-2)

Next game: Against Ohio State on November 4

Maryland

Last game: Beat Northwestern 33-27

Record: 5-3, (2-3)

Next game: Against Penn State on November 4

Last game: Beat Minnesota 12-10

Record: 6-2, (3-2)

Next game: Against Northwestern on November 4

Minnesota

Last game: Beat Michigan State 27-12

Record: 5-3, (3-2)

Next game: Against Illinois on November 4

Last game: Beat Ohio State 24-10

Record: 5-3, (3-2)

Next game: Against Indiana on November 4

Northwestern

Record: 4-4, (2-3)

Next game: Against Iowa on November 4

Last game: Lost to Nebraska 31-14

Record: 2-6, (1-4)

Next game: Against Michigan on November 4

Illinois

Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 25-21

Record: 3-5, (1-4)

Next game: Against Minnesota on November 4

Michigan State

Last game: Lost to Minnesota 27-21

Record: 2-6, (0-5)

Next game: Against Nebraska on November 4

Indiana



Last game: Lost to Penn State 33-24

Record: 2-6, (0-5)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on November 4

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire