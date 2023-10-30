How did Big Ten football fare in Week 8?
During the 2023 campaign, the Big Ten has been home to some of the best teams in college football. After Week 9, the conference has two undefeated teams in Michigan and Ohio State. Six teams also have at least six wins, including Rutgers.
As the conference looks to continue its exciting play, there are a few matchups this week for fans to mark on their calendars. Ohio State will put its undefeated record on the line on Saturday when they take on Rutgers. Penn State is also set to face a Maryland team with five wins.
Although the regular season begins to wind down, this weekend’s games could impact bowl eligibility. That should create some exciting moments with a lot on the line. Regardless of the outcomes, Big Ten football will again take center stage this week.
For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!
Michigan
Set the tone, communicate, wreak havoc, and play with maximum effort.#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/UoIFg3kYUY
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) October 28, 2023
Last game: Beat Michigan State 49-0
Record: 8-0, (5-0)
Next game: Against Michigan on November 4
Ohio State
Harrison for Heisman ♨️ pic.twitter.com/nnboKNiHei
— Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) October 29, 2023
Last game: Beat Wisconsin 24-10
Record: 8-0, (5-0)
Next game: Against Rutgers on November 4
Penn State
The Recap: Game 08 vs. Indiana — #WeAre pic.twitter.com/w9w3YcYUBc
— Penn State Football (@PennStateFball) October 30, 2023
Last game: Beat Indiana 33-24
Record: 7-1, (4-1)
Next game: Against Maryland on November 4
Rutgers
Dark Side is balling 🥷🏿 pic.twitter.com/nscRxCF6IK
— Rutgers Football (@RFootball) October 28, 2023
Last game: Beat Indiana 31-14 (was on a bye week)
Record: 6-2, (3-2)
Next game: Against Ohio State on November 4
Maryland
Roman Hemby turned on the jets 💪💪@TerpsFootball takes the lead back! pic.twitter.com/RP2CGGDusf
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023
Last game: Beat Northwestern 33-27
Record: 5-3, (2-3)
Next game: Against Penn State on November 4
Iowa
POV: You’re in the Swarm. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/ETJ4jEB9FX
— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) October 21, 2023
Last game: Beat Minnesota 12-10
Record: 6-2, (3-2)
Next game: Against Northwestern on November 4
Minnesota
Make the play😤 pic.twitter.com/aEK1PVzKoi
— Minnesota Football (@GopherFootball) October 29, 2023
Last game: Beat Michigan State 27-12
Record: 5-3, (3-2)
Next game: Against Illinois on November 4
Wisconsin
When there’s a WILL there’s a way 🙌 pic.twitter.com/BOcnBLihBw
— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 29, 2023
Last game: Beat Ohio State 24-10
Record: 5-3, (3-2)
Next game: Against Indiana on November 4
Northwestern
Classic @camporter02, giving all the props to his teammates. @lolowithrow | #GoCats pic.twitter.com/Q42CImkVE6
— Northwestern Football (@NUFBFamily) October 28, 2023
Last game: Beat Maryland 33-27
Record: 4-4, (2-3)
Next game: Against Iowa on November 4
Purdue
SCOOP AND SCORE! 🚂
Jenkins runs it home for @BoilerFootball! pic.twitter.com/AxiR88k1LF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 28, 2023
Last game: Lost to Nebraska 31-14
Record: 2-6, (1-4)
Next game: Against Michigan on November 4
Illinois
Our favorite pictures from the first 8 weeks. #Illini // #HTTO // #famILLy pic.twitter.com/7NVSLuqTcc
— Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) October 27, 2023
Last game: Lost to Wisconsin 25-21
Record: 3-5, (1-4)
Next game: Against Minnesota on November 4
Michigan State
TOUCHDOWN MSU. 🤩@TyrellHenry12 x @MSU_Football
📺: @BigTenNetwork pic.twitter.com/IHqQ1nAlSK
— Michigan State on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) October 28, 2023
Last game: Lost to Minnesota 27-21
Record: 2-6, (0-5)
Next game: Against Nebraska on November 4
Indiana
Omar Cooper makes ’em miss! @IndianaFootball pic.twitter.com/YR8B4OEDlW
— CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 28, 2023
Last game: Lost to Penn State 33-24
Record: 2-6, (0-5)
Next game: Against Wisconsin on November 4