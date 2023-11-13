How did Big Ten football fare in Week 11 of the college football season?

As the college football regular season continued to wind down, the Big Ten conference impressed during week 11.

Ohio State and Michigan each improved to 10-0 with dominating wins. However, they are not the only programs that have been racking up wins. Four other teams in the conference have at least six wins. That list includes Penn State, Iowa and Rutgers.

This weekend featured a few entertaining matchups, such as Penn State and Michigan. The Wolverines beat the Nittany Lions 24-15 on the road in the first game following Jam Harbaugh’s suspension. Blake Corum had a big day with 145 rushing yards on 26 carries. In the win, J.J. McCarthy only attempted eight passes.

Additionally, Illinois emerged with a victory over Indiana to improve to 5-5. The Maryland- Nebraska game also came down to the wire, but Maryland came away with a 13-10 win. With the playoffs inching closer, the Big Ten did not disappoint.

For more about each team in the conference and what lies ahead, check out the list below!

Ohio State

One WR in @OhioStateFB history has had multiple 1,000-yard seasons: @MarvHarrisonJr. The WR talks about making history Saturday night. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/mpWh5n0pff — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 12, 2023

Last game: Beat Michigan State 38-3

Record: 10-0, (7-0)

Next game: Against Minnesota on November 18

Last game: Beat Penn State 24-15

Record: 10-0 (7-0)

Next game: Against Maryland on November 18

Penn State

STOPPED ❌😤 On 3rd & long the @PennStateFball shuts down Michigan pic.twitter.com/gMb5nJKY4v — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Last game: Lost to Michigan 24-15

Record: 8-2, (5-2)

Next game: Against Rutgers on November 18

Maryland

It was a great Saturday in Lincoln Jack Howes called game pic.twitter.com/YXFEckoNkS — Maryland Football (@TerpsFootball) November 12, 2023

Last game: Beat Nebraska 13-10

Record: 6-4, (3-4)

Next game: Against Michigan on November 18

Rutgers

Picked off! 😮@RFootball takes it away in the red zone as the half winds down! pic.twitter.com/VoC0U3Ohsn — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Last game: Lost to Iowa

Record: 6-4, (3-4)

Next game: Against Penn State on November 18

Michigan State

Last game: Lost to Ohio State 38-3

Record: 3-7, (1-6)

Next game: Against Indiana on November 18

Indiana

Last game: Lost to Illinois 48-45

Record: 3-7, (1-6)

Next game: Against Michigan State on November 18

Iowa

Last game: Beat Rutgers 22-0

Record: 8-2, (5-2)

Next game: Against Illinois on November 18

Nebraska

Last game: Lost to Maryland 13-10

Record: 5-5, (3-4)

Next game: Against Wisconsin on November 18

Northwestern

“This group is a treat to work with. Its made my job easy.” David Braun discusses @NUFBFamily‘s win at Wisconsin. 🗣 pic.twitter.com/mt36pUKrFE — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 12, 2023

Last game: Beat Wisconsin 24-10

Record: 3-4, (5-5)

Next game: Against Purdue on November 18

Wisconsin

Last game: Lost to Northwestern 24-10

Record: 3-4, (5-5)

Next game: Against Nebraska on November 18

Illinois

Last game: Beat Indiana 48-45

Record: 5-5, (3-4)

Next game: Against Iowa on November 18

Minnesota

Last game: Lost to Purdue 49-30

Record: 5-5, (3-4)

Next game: Against Ohio State on November 18

Purdue

A dominant, 49-point offensive showing for @BoilerFootball. 😤 📍 Unleaded 88 pic.twitter.com/2rjHGFeLPM — Big Ten Football (@B1Gfootball) November 12, 2023

Last game: Beat Minnesota 49-30

Record: 3-7, (2-5)

Next game: Against Northwestern on November 18

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire