How did the Big 12 expansion teams fare in week 2?

While the Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns have one foot out of the Big 12 and the other in the SEC, no one knows when the schools will officially swap programs. For this reason, the Big 12’s invitation to BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF is still relevant to Sooners fans, as OU and Texas could compete against the new members as early as 2023 if they haven’t completed the transition yet.

So, how did the four programs fare in the second week of college football action?

BYU takes down Utah, 26-17

The Cougars are off to a 2-0 start after beating the Utes for the first time since 2009. BYU earned 21 first downs on the ground but would score all its touchdowns through the sky as quarterback Jaren Hall threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers. The BYU defense had another strong showing as they limited Utah quarterback Charlie Brewer to just 149 yards and one touchdown. The Cougars won the turnover battle 2-0 and have yet to surrender a lead in the 2021 season.

Record: 2-0

Cincinnati blows away Murray State, 42-7

Another day, another 40 point game from the Bearcats. After being held scoreless by Murray State through the first quarter, the Cincinnati offense erupted with 42 unanswered points in a blowout win. Running back Jerome Ford torched the Racers for 188 yards and three touchdowns. Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder threw for 243 yards and a pair of touchdowns to Tyler Scott and Noah Davis.

Record: 2-0

Houston takes care of Rice, 44-7

After falling to Texas Tech 38-21 last week, the Cougars bounced back with a 44-7 win at home against Rice. Freshman running back Alton McCaskill rushed for two touchdowns on 14 carries before completing the hat trick with a 35-yard reception from quarterback Clayton Tune. Tune had an efficient day against the Rice defense. The junior signal-caller completed 22 of his 30 attempts for two touchdowns and no interceptions. The Owls were able to get to the quarterback three times on Saturday. It looks like pass protection could be a red flag for the Cougars this season as Clayton Tune has now been sacked seven times in two games.

Record: 1-1

UCF levels Bethune-Cookman, 63-14

UCF remains perfect on the season after leveling Bethune-Cookman 63-14. Senior running back Isaiah Bowser ran for four touchdowns in the first half. The Knights' backfield totaled 35 points, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel even kept one for himself on a 44-yard score. https://twitter.com/american_fb/status/1436865897554120705?s=21 Gabriel tacked on 312 yards and two more touchdowns through the air. The junior had a historic Saturday night, surpassing Blake Bortles in UCF record books in both touchdowns (74) and passing yards (7,853), according to ufcknights.com.

Record: 2-0

Overall 4-0

It was a fun week for all four programs. But the offensive outbursts can be deceiving. Nobody is likely to call blowouts over Bethune-Cookman, Rice, or Murray State "quality wins." BYU's win over Utah is easily the most significant of the group. The Big 12 is excited to welcome the new schools to the conference. But more time and stronger opponents are needed to understand where their ceilings are in 2021.

