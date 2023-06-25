Did Bengals play part in divide between Bills’ Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs?

While the Cincinnati Bengals have been going about their business this offseason, another AFC contender, the Buffalo Bills, have had some buzz around drama with wideout Stefon Diggs.

Diggs, of course, went viral during that Bengals win in the playoffs last postseason for gesturing at quarterback Josh Allen and appearing disgruntled on the sidelines.

With Diggs’ attendance at workouts under the spotlight recently, Robert Griffin III said on “The Rich Eisen Show” that the loss to the Bengals played a role:

“So I’ve talked with people close to the situation, and really what it boils down to is in that last game against the Bengals, Diggs was the most targeted receiver in that game. … But when they were down 17, they had a 10-play drive that ended in a turnover on downs, and Diggs only got one ball thrown his way. So you would think that a player of Diggs’ caliber, with the relationship that he has with Josh Allen, in those moments, he would look to him more often, more often. And that didn’t happen.”

When Diggs missed practice recently, Allen himself classified the situation as “non-football related” in nature.

Either way, this is somewhat reminiscent of the implosion the Bengals helped create for the Tennesee Titans over the last few years.

Maybe Diggs and the Bills end up just fine, but it’s always interesting to see how Cincinnati’s quick rise to the top has impacted other teams.

🗣️ @RGIII “I think it’s clear this is a personal thing between Josh (Allen) and Diggs.” The ESPN analyst told us what he thinks is really happening in Buffalo between the star WR and franchise QB — truly wow stuff:#NFL #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/jTHkZreVFw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 21, 2023

