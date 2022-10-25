How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Mike Florio, Chris Simms explain

How did the Bears out-scheme the Patriots? Florio, Simms explain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears played a complete game on Monday night in their win over the Patriots.

From the offense to the defense and even special teams, Chicago was in total control throughout the night. Justin Fields displayed his dual-threat abilities, while the defense forced four New England turnovers.

The victory, which moved the Bears to 3-4, caught the attention of NBC Sports analysts Mike Florio and Chris Simms. The two discussed Chicago’s impressive win on Tuesday’s edition of “PFT Live.”

“It was a masterclass ass-whooping,” Simms said. “You take away six plays of the football game and the Bears kind of dominated in every phase and every category. Every moment where there was a stalemate of a play, the Bears came out on top.

“You don’t see the Patriots get out-coached and out-schemed like that.”

The Bears jumped out to an early 10-0 lead after forcing two three-and-outs to open the game. On the Patriots’ third offensive possession, Jaquan Brisker intercepted Mac Jones and subsequently ended his night.

When Bailey Zappe entered, the Pats had a brief spark before the Bears regained control.

The Bears’ defense continued to dominate in the second half, holding the Pats scoreless while forcing two more interceptions.

“Matt Eberflus is doing an incredible job,” Simms said. “We know the Bears are not the most talented team, but they are building something there. Every week they are physical, tough, they’re in the football game no matter who they play.”

Eberflus is a former defensive coordinator, but Simms noted how involved he has been in all phases of the game – similar to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

“Eberflus is really managing the game. Eberflus looked like he was also involved in the play-calling a little bit. Did you see how many times he was standing by (offensive coordinator) Luke Getsy? … I found that to be impressive and interesting too as I was watching the game.”

The victory – and the way it happened – was even more impressive when you look at the Bears’ Week 6 performance. Chicago was thoroughly embarrassed on Thursday Night Football against the Washington Commanders in a 12-7 loss.

Eberflus and Co. benefited from a few extra days of preparation, with Florio believing they wisely used that time to take a look in the mirror.

“I think they did a decent amount of self-scouting themselves before this game,” Florio said of the Bears. “I’ve noticed a trend here. There have been multiple teams that have played Thursday and haven’t played again until the following Monday. That 11-day, bye-and-a-half, maybe that makes a difference.

“To the Bears’ credit, they didn’t fold the tent after that Thursday night loss to the Washington Commanders.”

Regardless of how the Bears fare in Week 8 against the Dallas Cowboys, this win is a step in the right direction.

“This is a building block game,” Florio said. “You come out of this feeling pretty good about yourself. Now you have a short week, but you have to feel pretty positive about this.”