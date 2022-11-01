What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens.

What did the Bears get for Smith?

Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:

Baltimore Ravens receive: LB Roquan Smith

Chicago Bears receive: Ravens' 2023 second- and fifth-round picks, LB A.J Klein

The Bears added draft capital to their 2023 draft arsenal, along with the fourth-round pick they received from the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for edge rusher Robert Quinn.

They also received linebacker A.J Klein, who will likely serve as a depth piece or imminent starter in for undrafted signee Jack Sanborn. However, Klein has only played in two games for the Ravens this season.

This offseason, the Bears will have nine draft selections in the 2023 NFL draft and well north of $100 million in cap space to spend. The Smith and Quinn trades are evidence of a total Bears' rebuild for the future.

