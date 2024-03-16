What did the Bears receive in return for Justin Fields? Here's what they get

The Bears sent major shockwaves through the NFL sphere on Saturday, trading Justin Fields to the Steelers, sources confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock.

But what did they get in return for Fields?

Per a source from Schrock, the Bears earned a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that could turn into a fourth-round pick based on his playing time. What does that mean? If Fields is on the field for 51% of snaps in 2024, the pick will become a fourth-rounder in the 2025 NFL draft.

How likely is that?

Not very likely. Shortly after the trade, multiple reports revealed that Fields will back Russell Wilson in Pittsburgh. The Steelers signed Wilson earlier this offseason to a one-year deal. He is the team's starter, as of this writing.

This move is stronger for the Steelers than the Bears. For the cheap price of a sixth-round pick, the Steelers earned themselves insurance in the scenario Wilson doesn't work out for them. They don't have to exercise Fields' fifth-year option, but can extend him past this season, should Wilson not work out for them.

Barring an injury or horrendous quarterback play from Wilson, the Bears are getting a sixth-round pick for the Steelers. Initial reports suggested the Bears could yield as much as a second-round pick for him. Unfortunately, free agency hampered his value, as several quarterbacks signed with the spots that resounded most with Fields.

Fields played three seasons in Chicago, racking up 6,674 yards, 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 40 games. The Bears drafted him with the No. 11 pick in the 2021 NFL draft after trading up in the draft to acquire him out of Ohio State.

