Did the Bears overlook this critical issue when they scouted Mitch Trubisky?

The Chicago Bears declined the fifth-year option in quarterback Mitch Trubisky's contract this month, a move that was long expected after GM Ryan Pace traded for veteran Nick Foles earlier this offseason to compete with Trubisky for the starting job in 2020.

Now entering Year 4, Trubisky has failed to develop at the pace (no pun intended) the Bears envisioned when they selected him with the second overall pick of the 2017 draft. At the time, Chicago lauded Trubisky's Drew Brees-like qualities both on the field and in the film room, but the results have been anything but Brees-y.

Trubisky owns a 23-18 record through 41 regular-season starts. He's completed 63.4% of his passes for 8,554 yards, 48 touchdowns and 29 interceptions. His box score isn't terrible, but it's a far cry from his draft classmates Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, who were both selected after him in the first round.

And remember: stats never tell the full story. Trubisky's numbers appear decent enough for the Bears to want an extra year of control on his contract. But the eyeball test produces a different outcome.

Trubisky, far too often, looks confused and rattled in the pocket. He misses open receivers, both in his progressions and when he actually targets them and makes ill-advised throws that should never be made by an experienced NFL-level passer.

Maybe that's the issue -- Trubisky's lack of experience as a legitimate starter -- and maybe it's an issue the Bears overlooked when they scouted him. At least, that's what Pro Football Focus thinks.

What Was Overlooked: Not Beating Out Marquise Williams Easily the biggest red flag for the second-overall pick was that he couldn't take the starting job at North Carolina a year and a half earlier from an an eventual UDFA quarterback in Marquise Williams. That 2015 North Carolina team went 11-3 under Williams' guidance before slipping back to 8-5 with Trubisky in 2016. The quarterback position still suffers from small sample sizes - only seeing one season from Trubisky with an 86.4 passing grade was quite obviously not enough to be certain about what was to come.

Here we are, entering Year 4, and the Bears still don't know what they have in Trubisky. That uncertainty is, in itself, an evaluation. If Pace isn't confident enough in Trubisky to pick up his fifth-year option, then it's highly unlikely the former UNC one-year wonder will have a tenure that extends beyond 2020 in Chicago.

Did the Bears overlook this critical issue when they scouted Mitch Trubisky? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago