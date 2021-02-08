Did the Bears leave a clue about their plans for Allen Robinson?

Chicago Bears fans are knee-deep in quarterback conversation, and rightfully so with the speculation that GM Ryan Pace is about to pull the trigger on a blockbuster trade for Philadelphia Eagles quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Beneath the quarterback talk lies another, and equally important, roster decision the team must make this offseason. Wide receiver Allen Robinson is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent and up until now, it seemed like his return to Chicago was highly unlikely.

Then came the Bears’ tweet on Monday promoting the 2021 offseason. Robinson is part of the promotion, which suggests he’s in their plans, right?

Check it out (h/t to @Wasram for the catch):

If the Bears didn’t think Robinson would (or could) be re-signed, there’s no way they’d include him in a video with Khalil Mack, David Montgomery, Cole Kmet, Eddie Jackson, Roquan Smith, and Darnell Mooney.

Including Robinson with the rest of the Bears’ core players suggests he’ll be around for a while, or at the very least, for another year on the franchise player tag.