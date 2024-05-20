Advertisement

Did Austin Reaves throw shade at Darvin Ham on Instagram?

robert marvi
·1 min read

It has now been about two weeks since the Los Angeles Lakers fired Darvin Ham after he had been their head coach for two seasons. Fans seem to have already moved on from him after spending the better part of this season heavily criticizing him and practically begging for him to be fired.

Apparently, it wasn’t only fans who felt that way. According to multiple reports, Lakers players wanted him to be shown the door, and they even reportedly ignored him during huddles.

Starting guard Austin Reaves liked a post on Instagram that showed an image of Ham simply writing “contest without fouling” instead of drawing up a play on a clipboard. It seems like it may have been a gentle shot Reaves took at his old head coach (h/t The Cold Wire).

Perhaps the greatest act of coaching malpractice is losing one’s locker room. Now that Ham has been excised from the Lakers organization, it needs someone who has not only the leadership skills but also the tactical skills to retain the respect of his players.

Story originally appeared on LeBron Wire