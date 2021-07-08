How did Austin Jackson compare to other rookie OTs in pass protection?

The Miami Dolphins’ decision to draft offensive tackle Austin Jackson with the team’s second 1st-round draft choice in 2020 felt like a move made with team needs in mind — the Dolphins were seeking an heir to the left tackle role on offense for Laremy Tunsil and ultimately decided that the fifth option at the position, Austin Jackson, was the proper choice for the team.

With that set of expectations, it should come as no surprise that Jackson ultimately was a starter from the jump. Now, with that first full season behind him, the Dolphins are hoping that the growing pains paid during the 2020 season will pay dividends and that Jackson can develop into a more stable option on the perimeter in pass protection — especially as Miami appears poised to gear up and throw the football down the field with all of their speedy options in 2021.

Jackson’s play was up and down — but how different were his struggles from the rest of the pack of rookie tackles last season? Courtesy of Pro Football Focus, here is a quick breakdown on the pressures allowed and efficiency of protection for members of the 2020 NFL draft’s crop of 1st-round tackles:

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas: 575 snap opportunities in pass protection, 10 sacks allowed, 57 total pressures, 94.2 efficiency grade

Cleveland Browns OT Jedrick Willis Jr.: 481 snap opportunities in pass protection, 4 sacks allowed, 18 total pressures, 97.7 efficiency grade

New York Jets OT Mekhi Becton: 387 snap opportunities in pass protection, 7 sacks allowed, 23 total pressures, 96.1 efficiency grade

Tampa Bay Buccaneers OT Tristan Wirfs: 651 snap opportunities in pass protection, 1 sack allowed, 22 total pressures, 98.2 efficiency grade

Miami Dolphins OT Austin Jackson: 506 snap opportunities in pass protection, 4 sacks allowed, 38 total pressures, 95.8 efficiency grade

Jackson conceded the second most pressures of the first round tackles but was also outperformed by his rookie teammate, Robert Hunt. Hunt, who was drafted inside the first 8 picks of the 2nd-round in 2020, logged a pass protection efficiency grade of 96.9 — better than both Jackson and the Jets’ Mekhi Becton.

If Jackson can cut down his pressures by a fair amount this upcoming season, the Dolphins will benefit greatly. Worried about how realistic that may be? Take solace in the progression of another former PAC-12 offensive tackle drafted in the 1st-round despite being very raw: Raiders left tackle Kolton Miller.

Miller conceded 65 pressures and 16 sacks in his rookie season in 2018. This past year, in 2020, Miller gave up just 31 pressures and 2 sacks. It can be done. And Jackson has the physical tools to do it — but now he needs to execute in Year 2.