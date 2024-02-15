How did Auburn’s win over South Carolina affect its KenPom ranking?

The No. 12 Auburn Tigers earned a dominating win on Wednesday by beating No. 11 South Carolina, 101-61.

Auburn won several statistical battles such as field goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throw percentage, points off turnovers, and bench points.

South Carolina head coach Lamont Paris was impressed with Auburn’s showing.

“They played some inspired, determined, intentional basketball,” Paris said after the game. “With their energy and their demeanor and their defensive effort. And then they played really well. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit.”

How did the win over South Carolina affect Auburn’s position within the KenPom rankings? Here’s a look at where Auburn stands in the KenPom following Wednesday’s action across college basketball.

Overall ranking: No. 4

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn moved up one place to No. 4 in the KenPom rankings following Wednesday’s win over South Carolina. Auburn remains the top team in the SEC after Wednesday’s action with Tennessee and Alabama joining the Tigers in the top 10.

South Carolina dropped to No. 50 after suffering the loss to Auburn.

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 9

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn climbs back into the top 10 of the offensive efficiency category after Wednesday’s action. KenPom projects that Auburn can score 119.4 points per 100 possessions. Alabama remains the top offensive team in the country in this category, with Saturday’s opponent, Kentucky, hanging in at No. 7.

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 4

Zach Bland/Auburn Tigers

Auburn’s defensive efficiency ranking matches its overall ranking at No. 4. The Tigers are forecasted to allow opponents to score 91.5 points per 100 possessions according to KenPom. Auburn is one of three teams from the SEC to find a place in the top-10. Tennessee is No. 6 while Mississippi State sits at No. 7.

Adjusted tempo: No. 66

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s tempo ranking has increased nine spots since the loss to Florida last Saturday. KenPom suggests that Auburn is good enough to earn 70.1 possessions per game, which is fifth-best in the SEC.

In Wednesday’s win over South Carolina, Auburn created 68 possessions.

Strength of Schedule: No. 54

John Reed-USA TODAY Sports

Auburn’s strength of schedule remains at No. 54 after Wednesday’s action across the country. The Tigers currently own the ninth-toughest schedule in the SEC, and we can expect it to become more difficult as three of its next four opponents are ranked in the top 40 of the KenPom.

Kentucky overview

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s College Gameday will be on the Plains Saturday for Auburn’s game with No. 20 Kentucky. The Wildcats are 17-7, and own a 7-4 record in SEC play. Kentucky most recently beat Ole Miss, 75-63, to snap a three-game home losing streak.

Here’s where Kentucky stands in the KenPom heading into Thursday.

Overall: No. 26

Adjusted offensive efficiency: No. 7 (120.8)

Adjusted defensive efficiency: No. 106 (102.3)

Adjusted tempo: No. 12 (72.5)

Strength of Schedule: No. 67

